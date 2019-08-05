Citizens For A Pro-Business Delaware Begin $150,000 Spend In Radio Ads To Call For Transparency In The Chancery Court

DOVER, Del., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After countless strategic attempts to demand accountability from the Chancery Court, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware will be making their platform heard through the radio waves.

The good government group is leading the movement to expose corruption in the Chancery Court by transforming the group initially created to keep TransPerfect together into judicial watchdogs. In the coming weeks, the organization will also bring their judicial transparency message to television through a large state-wide media buy. The movement stems from long-time jarring court practices and statistics on the state's government.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce dropped Delaware 10 spots to number 11 in its business climate rankings. The Center for Public Integrity ranks Delaware 46th out of 50 states for judicial accountability. Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is committed to bettering the state's judicial ranking and business climate by pushing common sense practices that are clear, fair and publicly accessible.

To keep Delaware's reputation as a thriving and profitable business-friendly state, the organization requests that like courts across country and the federal government the Chancery Court use a randomized wheel spin for case assignments. Currently, Chancery Court Chancellors are free to select cases based on their own self-interest. Along with demanding cameras in the court room for public records, the organization also solicits publicly-accessible financial disclosure by Delaware judges.

The organization has been advocating on behalf of the state's citizens to bring transparency, equity, and freedom of speech to the Chancery Court. "The people of Delaware deserve better. The corruption in the Delaware Chancery Court has gone on for far too long and we have a platform to repair the system," said Miranda Wessinger, president of the Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. "In order to bring change, we have to organize and fight. We are committed to spending the necessary funds to expose the system and put Delaware back in good standing as a business-friendly state."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the DelawareChancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.

