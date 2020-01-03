Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Congratulates Delaware's First African American Supreme Court Justice, Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, on Taking Her Oath of Office

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delaware Chancery Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves will be sworn in as a Justice on the Delaware Supreme Court. Her swearing in comes after several months of advocacy by over 5,000 of Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware's (CPBD) members who urged Governor Carney to nominate a person of color to the vacant seat. CPBD Campaign Manager Chris Coffey has released the following statement:

"This is a historic day for Delaware. Make no mistake about it, Justice Montgomery-Reeves' new role as a Delaware Supreme Court Justice is an incredible step forward for progress in a state that has lagged behind for far too long when it comes to matters of racial equity in its judicial system, propping up a status quo of an all-white boys club. By nominating the state's first African American justice to serve on the Supreme Court, Governor Carney heeded the call of thousands of our members for more diversity in Delaware's Justice System, but there is still much more to do.

One Supreme Court appointee alone will not undo the systemic issues in the Delaware judicial system. As noted in a 2019 Brennan Center for Justice report on state Supreme Court diversity, a historic lack of diverse representation in state Supreme Courts has led to a 'deep distrust of courts among African Americans.' This failure of diversity is endemic to Delaware's entire legal industry, as top law firms like Skadden Arps feature zero people of color in leadership positions. The law firms that produce Delaware's judges must also reflect the diversity of Delaware's citizens to produce a fair and diverse court system.

While Justice Montgomery-Reeves' swearing in today is a vital first step, it must be accompanied by a persistent commitment to diversity and common-sense reforms to increase transparency and accountability in the Delaware courts, including those in our platform. And it must be accompanied by ensuring that whoever takes her place on the Chancery Court is also a person of color. Diversity transferred is not diversity created.

We have an opportunity to put a swift and decisive end to the old boys' clubs of the past.

CPBD is grateful to our over 5,000 members who have voiced their outrage at the status quo, but this is just the beginning. Our message is being heard by those in power and our voices will only grow louder until Delaware is fully done with the old boys' clubs, done with opaque judicial processes, and brought in to the 21st century."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org .

