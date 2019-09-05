Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Kick-Off Statewide Canvass Calling for Transparency in Delaware Chancery Court

DOVER, Del., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a month after commencing a robust radio and print media campaign across the state, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware (CPBD) has announced the kick-off of a comprehensive door-to-door campaign aimed at educating and engaging voters on their movement to bring judicial transparency to the state's Chancery Court.

"Our message is reaching voters across the state – and it's resonating," said Miranda Wessinger, President of Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. "Now we're hitting the streets and the response to-date is encouraging. It's clear that Delaware residents are unimpressed with the flagrant abuses of power in Delaware's Courts and are eager to take action for change."

Activists with CPBD have begun targeted door-knocking throughout Wilmington and Dover with plans to continue at least through the fall. The group has evolved from a pro-business advocacy organization to a government watchdog group following the miscarriage of justice surrounding the forced sale of TransPerfect, and subsequent millions of dollars in undisclosed legal fees charged to the company. Now, they have doubled down on spending and engagement to improve the state's current judicial ranking and business climate by pushing common sense practices that are more fair through greater transparency.

The canvassing effort is a compliment to CPBD's already-robust digital, radio, and print effort. The grassroots organization has already spent over $100,000 in the last 6 weeks aimed at bringing its message of judicial reform to thousands of Delawareans, and will be doing more in coming weeks with the intention of adding television and other creative ways to communicate.

Citing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's recent drop for Delaware in its business climate rankings by 10 spots and the Center for Public Integrity's ranking of Delaware at 46 out of 50 states for judicial accountability, CPBD sees a clear mandate for change.

"The Chancery Court is currently operating with almost no accountability - and national watchdog and business groups across the country have begun to take notice. When our judges are free to select cases based on personal self-interest and are not required to disclose financial or other conflicts of interest while doing so, we perpetuate a system that prioritizes profit over people and personal benefit over our businesses," said Chris Coffey, Campaign Manager for Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. "The people of Delaware deserve better. It's time we take real and sustained action to demand transparency, equity, and accountability in the Chancery Court."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.

