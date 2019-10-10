Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Launches New $250,000 Effort to Continue to Promote Diversity in the Courts Despite the Delaware State Bar Association's Appeal to Maintain Status Quo

DOVER, Del., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite unjust disapproval from the Delaware State Bar Association (DSBA), Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware (CPBD) promises to advocate relentlessly for transparency and accountability in the Chancery Court as they press forward with a $250,000 ad buy featuring new television and radio ads. The new ads will promote diversity in the Supreme Court and respond to the DSBA's unfair and insulting press conference beginning today, and will air on cable and local for the next 2-3 weeks.

Originally created to safeguard TransPerfect employees from the overreaching decision of the Chancery Court to force the sale of their company, CPBD converted into judicial watchdogs to expose the ongoing covert nature of Delaware Courts. Recently, the DSBA held an invite-only press conference ignoring the good government group's push for diversity and transparency in the court system. Not only did William Brady, President of the DSBA, irresponsibly avoid CPBD's valid concerns, but he also chose to insult Delaware residents' intelligence on the issues at hand. Brady claimed that Delaware residents would disassociate themselves from the group if they knew the facts of the matter at hand, but the opposite is true. As Delaware residents have been informed of the opaque and outdated practices of the Delaware Courts, thousands have chosen to join the CPBD grassroots effort to support diversity in the courts, promote randomized wheel spin for case assignments in the Chancery, request publicly-accessible financial disclosure by state judges, and more.

Rather than addressing the historical negligence of diversity in the state court, DSBA rallied around their members to uphold their name and slandered CPBD's push for accountability. As the DSBA continues to neglect the issues at hand and avoids calls of fairness, CPBD will push forward with media ads to spark long-overdue change in the court system.

"It is incredibly disappointing that instead of answering calls for diversity and transparency in State Courts from thousands of Delaware residents, the Delaware State Bar Association misuses their power to protect the status quo," says Chris Coffey, Campaign Manager for Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. "Delawareans wants diversity. They want transparency. But most importantly, they want accountability. It is a slap in the face to all residents when the Association acts on pride, rather than what is best for the residents of Delaware. They need to pick up the phone, address the multiple calls for change and right their wrongs. In the meantime, we will continue to bring awareness to this issue, because we know the truth and so do the members signing on to our group each day."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org .

Contact: Chris Coffey, 917-972-7514

Ccoffey@tuskholdings.com

SOURCE Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware

Related Links

http://www.delawareforbusiness.org

