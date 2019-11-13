Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Membership Climbs Over 5,000

DOVER, Del., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware (CPBD) announced their membership has grown to over 5,000 members in just two months.

Said CPBD Campaign Manager, Chris Coffey, "I have only one thing to say to those with a vested interest in the status quo of Delaware's courts; to those who have sought to discredit our movement and question our legitimacy; and to those who would do anything to avoid talking about the real issues of transparency, accountability, and lacking diversity that have crippled Delaware's courts for decades:

Five thousand Delawareans want change and they want it now.

Two months ago, we launched this campaign on a mission to challenge the status quo in Delaware's courts, and our message has clearly resonated with the very people who have been ignored by our courts for years. Last week we released a poll validating everything we have been calling for since we launched this campaign, and today as we celebrate 5,000 members in our ranks who support our platform, it is clear our movement is only going to grow stronger and louder."

Per CPBD's poll released last week, CPBD's platform received strong public support, with 74% of Delawareans agreeing the State Legislature should consider implementing them, including:

76% support for requiring the assignment Chancery Court cases to be done by randomized 'wheel spin,' ensuring judges cannot pick their own cases based on self-interest.

requiring the assignment Chancery Court cases to be done by ensuring judges cannot pick their own cases based on self-interest. 74% support for allowing cameras in the Chancery Courts to create a public record of the Court's actions.

allowing to create a public record of the Court's actions. 71% support for requiring Chancery Court Justices to disclose conflicts of interest in cases where they appoint a custodian who is a former colleague, employer, or business partner.

in cases where they appoint a custodian who is a former colleague, employer, or business partner. 68% support for preventing Chancery Court judges from also serving on the Court of Judiciary, which has the power to review Chancery Court decisions.

63% support for establishing an independent Office of the Inspector General to review and audit the Chancery Court's decisions.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on CPBD or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org .

