Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Praises Appointment of Meghan A. Adams to Delaware Superior Court

DOVER, Del., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Meghan A. Adams, appointed by Governor Carney and confirmed by the State Senate, left Morris James law firm to serve as a judge on the Delaware Superior Court. Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware (CPBD) applauds Governor Carney's selection. Adams is now one of only seven female judges on the Delaware Superior Court and is the incoming president of the Richard S. Rodney American Inn of Court, an organization dedicated to improving the skills, professionalism and ethics of the Delaware bench and Bar.

CPBD is excited for the positive effects Adams' tenure will have on judicial transparency, accountability and diversity in Delaware's courts, and calls for Governor Carney to continue promoting diverse appointees that will amplify the need for ethical service in his upcoming appointment of Chief Justice Strine's replacement.

Said Chris Coffey, Campaign Manager for Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, "we commend the Delaware Senate's confirmation of Judge Adams and challenge Governor Carney to nominate a judge that will promote transparency, accountability and equity in the courts for Chief Justice Strines's replacement."

In the Court of Chancery's 226-year history, only four women have served on the Chancery Court. CPBD is a watchdog group created after the Chancery Court forced the sale of TransPerfect—a 5,000-employee company. Earlier this year, the organization unveiled a progressive judicial reform platform aimed at creating transparency and good governance in Delaware's courts.

In the TransPerfect case, Chancellor Bouchard handpicked a custodian, Robert Pincus of Skadden, who then proceeded to spend millions of dollars, causing TransPerfect employees to suffer. Bouchard and Pincus's spending eventually resulted in the forced the sale of the successful company. Two years after the conclusion of this case, bills for the millions of dollars involved are still under seal "to protect the sale process," which has long been over.

"Delaware is home to thousands of corporations but will only remain the nation's business hub if these companies and their employees have a fair, transparent justice system. We need to appoint more judges like Meghan Adams, who will stand up for legal ethics and break up the old boys' club, overturning centuries of precedent of a male-dominated court," said Chris Coffey, Campaign Manager for Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.

