Citizens for Pro-Business Delaware to Announce New Platform to Increase Transparency in the State's Government & Judicial System

**ADVISORY** For July 10, 2019

Following a recent report by the Center for Public Integrity that listed Delaware 48th in the Nation for transparency and accountability, and 46th for judicial accountability, on Wednesday, July 10th, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware will be announcing a new platform to dramatically improve ethics, transparency, and accountability in the State's Government and Chancery Court.

WHO: Miranda Wessinger & Chris Coffey of Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware; Cindy Green, Sussex County Register of Wills; Donna White, Former Chancery Court Employee; and 100 TransPerfect Employees

WHAT: Press Conference announcing a new platform to improve ethics, transparency, and accountability in Delaware Government and the Delaware Chancery Court

WHEN: Wednesday, July 10 at 12:30pm

WHERE: Outside Delaware Court of Chancery, the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center; 500 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, and business executives. While their primary goal of saving TransPerfect has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to defend the company's employees and fight for transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court.

