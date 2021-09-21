Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Announces 2021 Congressional Clean Energy Champions

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) announced its Clean Energy Champions for 2021: U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH and Mike Braun (R-IN) and U.S. Representatives Frank Lucas (R-OK) and John Curtis (R-UT).

CRES annually honors Republican leaders government who have gone above and beyond in driving and supporting clean energy legislation. The four 2021 awardees will be formally recognized at the CRES Clean Energy Champions Reception tonight—the second day of National Clean Energy Week (NCEW). Previous awardees include Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), Representative Elise Stefanik (R-LNY), Governor Charlie Baker (R-MA), and Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD).

"Congratulations to Senators Rob Portman and Mike Braun and Representatives Frank Lucas and John Curtis on being named 2021 Clean Energy Champions," said CRES Executive Director Heather Reams. "These four dedicated policymakers recognize how an all-of-the-above approach to clean energy promotes economic growth, job creation, and innovation across the country. CRES looks forward to our continued work with these lawmakers to pursue a free-market economy that recognizes the diversification of our nation's energy system and preservation of our environment."

"Senator Rob Portman's nomination stands out because of his numerous accomplishments over the last ten years in the United States Senate," Reams said. "Most recently, Senator Portman worked to develop and pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes the Federal Permitting Reform and Jobs Act, making FAST-41 permitting benefits permanent. We are honored to recognize him as a 2021 Clean Energy Champion."

"I'm honored to receive the 2021 CRES Clean Energy Champion award," Portman said. "Clean energy solutions help foster innovation and job creation, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to deliver results for Ohio."

"Naming Senator Mike Braun a 2021 Clean Energy Champion this year was a no brainer," Reams said. "Thanks to his tireless advocacy and the work of his dedicated staff, the Growing Climate Solutions Act passed out of the Senate in June by an impressive vote of 92-8. We applaud Senator Braun for all he does to advance commonsense solutions that will improve our climate and boost our economy."

"I'm proud to work toward commonsense solutions for our environment that American workers, farmers, and conservationists can all get behind, and I'm proud to be recognized by CRES and have their support for the Growing Climate Solutions Act," Braun said.

"Congressman Frank Lucas has shown tremendous leadership as the Ranking Member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee and has been a longstanding advocate for energy innovation provisions no matter which party originated a bill," Reams said. "The bipartisan passage of the Energy Act of 2020—the most comprehensive U.S. energy policy in over a decade and the groundwork for America's clean energy future—would not have been possible without Congressman Lucas' support and we are honored to recognize him today as a 2021 Clean Energy Champion."

"I'm so honored to be named a Clean Energy Champion by the Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions," Lucas said. "As a rancher, I've seen the effects of climate change firsthand, so one of my highest priorities on the Science Committee has been advancing research into clean, reliable, and affordable American energy. Addressing climate change doesn't have to involve big government mandates that drive up prices. Innovative new technologies like carbon capture, advanced nuclear energy, and battery storage will help us reduce emissions so that we can protect our environment while growing our economy. The work CRES is doing to promote responsible and sustainable clean energy solutions is critical to the future of American energy, and I'm proud to work with them."

"Congressman Curtis has shown groundbreaking leadership in establishing the Conservative Climate Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives—for that, among other clean energy accomplishments, we are proud to name him a 2021 Clean Energy Champion," Reams said. "With 70 members strong, the Conservative Climate Caucus has already made significant advancements in public awareness of conservative engagement on climate change issues. We thank Congressman Curtis for all he has done to establish this caucus and promote conservative principles to improve the climate."

"It is an honor to be included amongst my colleagues as a Clean Energy Champion by Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions," Curtis said. "The educational work we are undertaking at the Conservative Climate Caucus and through legislation stimulating the clean energy industry is reason to celebrate this award and National Clean Energy Week as we work with partners across the world to reduce emissions and innovate for our future."

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) engages Republican policymakers and the public about responsible, conservative solutions to address our nation's energy, economic, and environmental security while increasing America's competitive edge. For more information, visit www.cresenergy.com.

