Citizens Memorial Healthcare (CMH) trusts Healthcare Triangle, Inc. to provide Cloud Disaster Recovery Services

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI), a leader in the public cloud for Hospitals and Health Systems, today announces its recent signing with Citizens Memorial Healthcare. HTI will provide Cloud Disaster Recovery services to help Citizens, enhance the security and reliability of their EHR data and accelerating their digital transformation.

Being a healthcare provider, Citizens relies on their EHRs and other systems to deliver high-quality and efficient care for their patients, requiring them to have an effective backup and disaster recovery strategy in times of catastrophe. With this engagement, HTI's Cloud Disaster Recovery services will focus on providing uninterrupted stability to Citizens' patient care operations.

"Our healthcare and cloud expertise provide our clients with the cost-effective reliability required to meet the challenges of today's healthcare environment. We're proud to announce this partnership with Citizens Memorial Healthcare, a long time Most Wired recipient, to innovate their technology and accelerate their operations."- Ashleigh Rogers, Vice President, Healthcare Triangle.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc.™ (HTI), in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. HTI enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on HTI for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability and clinical and business performance optimization.

About Citizens Memorial Healthcare (CMH)

Citizens Memorial Healthcare (CMH) serves a rural, eight-county area in southwest Missouri with a population of 100,000+. CMH also was named a Most Wired Innovator and Most Wired organization and was named one of the Top 10 Rural Hospitals in America.

