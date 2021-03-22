Citizens National Announces Launch Of New Products And Services In Florida

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens National Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) recently announced its entrance into the Florida insurance market with a new product and new services that capitalizes upon Citizens' long history selling insurance in Latin America. CNLIC has been in the insurance market since 1965 and entered the Florida market earlier this year, bringing its Whole Life insurance product that offers competitive advantages and its unique value proposition of providing outstanding service and dependable products, tailored for the Spanish and Portuguese speaking people of Florida. With over 50 years of experience in the insurance market through the stability and the support of its holding company, Citizens, Inc., and through its family of insurance companies that have clients all around the world, Citizens National is able to broker that experience to serve the needs of the Hispanic community in the Florida market.

Our new Whole Life product, the Longevity Max™, offers a unique blend of life insurance coverage, lifetime income and savings protection, all with conservative and guaranteed returns in low-risk investments. Longevity Max is designed to provide customers with financial security and peace of mind.

Citizens National offers an exclusive, customized service with its understanding of the Spanish and Portuguese languages and the Hispanic culture so customers in Florida can be confident in making the most informed decisions. Our broad trajectory and experience in the life insurance market in Latin American, along with our excellent digital and customized service, make Citizens National a top option.

Robert Mauldin, President and Chief Marketing Officer said, "Citizens National Life Insurance Company is committed to delivering a new level of protection. The company's competitive life insurance policies offer the financial strength and confidence to enjoy life with peace of mind while providing financial security. Citizens National's broad experience in the Latin American insurance market makes it a top choice for our valued Hispanic clients."

About Citizens National Life Insurance Company

Citizens National Life Insurance Company is a member of the Citizens, Inc. group of life insurance Companies. Citizens National was incorporated in the State of Texas on June 2, 1965 and began transacting business in 1966. CNLIC is licensed in 9 states. The company gains additional financial stability through the long trajectory and strength of its holding company, Citizens, Inc., which adds value to each of our policies by providing state-of-the-art technology systems, strong investment strategies and streamlined operational leadership.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. is a financial services company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CIA. The Company utilizes a three-pronged strategy for growth based upon worldwide sales of U.S. Dollar-denominated whole life cash value insurance policies, life insurance product sales in the U.S. and final expense and limited liability property product sales in the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Citizens, Inc. and its affiliates beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to the Company's expectations regarding business performance, operational strategy, capital expenditures, technological changes, regulatory actions, and other financial and operational measures. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate", "believe", "project" "intends," "continue" or similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Citizens, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

