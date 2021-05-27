Citizens Rx Appoints Chris McGinnis as its Chief Executive Officer

OAK PARK, Ill., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Rx today announced the appointment of Chris McGinnis as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McGinnis brings extensive experience in the healthcare industry ranging from privately backed Medicare Advantage and value-based care operators to Fortune 20 companies. The appointment represents a new chapter in Citizens Rx's growth story as the company continues its commitment to being the pharmacy benefit manager of choice to manage the overall drug trend of our clients and drive healthier outcomes for their members.

"Chris possesses the passion and the expertise to drive our company forward in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape. He has a strong commitment to developing innovative solutions focused on helping clients and their members drive healthier outcomes and lower drug trends," said Randy Delkus, who is a co-founder, Chairman of the Board and former CEO. "I couldn't be more excited to partner with him now and into the future to enable us to continue to deliver on promises to our existing clients and their members while focusing on growing our company."