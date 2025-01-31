Citizens Trust Bank Welcomes New Alabama Market President to Lead Growth and Community Impact

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Trust Bank is proud to announce the appointment of Walvid D. King, Sr. as the new Alabama Market President. In this role, King will oversee strategic initiatives, drive growth, and strengthen community partnerships in the Alabama market, reinforcing the bank's mission to deliver financial solutions that empower individuals, businesses and communities.

Mr. King has a proven track record of cultivating relationships across both public and private sectors. His ability to engage diverse stakeholders will be instrumental in advancing Citizens Trust Bank's strategic objectives in Alabama.

With a seasoned background in strategy, business development and community engagement, King is known for his commitment to fostering economic growth and building meaningful relationships. He is well-positioned to enhance Citizens Trust Bank's presence and impact across Alabama. King's appointment aligns with Citizens Trust Bank's ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in Alabama. His leadership is expected to drive initiatives that support local communities and foster economic development.

"Walvid's exceptional leadership and deep understanding of the financial needs of our communities make him an outstanding choice to lead our Alabama market," said Cynthia N. Day, President and CEO of Citizens Trust Bank. "As we continue to expand our footprint and offerings, Walvid, as a proven leader and native of Alabama, will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission of economic equality and providing innovative solutions for our customers."

King expressed excitement about the new role, stating: "I am honored to join Citizens Trust Bank, an institution with a rich history of empowering communities and fostering financial independence.

I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and community partners to continue building on this legacy of impact."

Citizens Trust Bank has been a trusted financial partner for over 100 years, serving diverse communities with a focus on economic empowerment and financial well-being. The addition of King as Alabama Market President further solidifies the bank's commitment to strengthening its local presence and delivering customer-focused solutions that make a difference.

About Citizens Trust Bank

Ranked 28th by S&P Global among the top 100 best-performing US Community Banks under $3B*, Citizens Trust Bank celebrates over a century serving its community. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Citizens Trust Bank continues to prioritize offering customized services and financial solutions to address the community's evolving needs, going beyond traditional banking with a legacy built on economic equality and well-being. Today, Citizens Trust Bank continues to be led by its founding mission to empower customers and future generations for financial success and takes pride in offering financial solutions across the country. Through its parent company, Citizens Bancshares Corporation, the Bank offers its common stock over the counter to the public under the trading symbol CZBS and can be found at www.ctbconnect.com, and in the social media communities of Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Citizens Trust Bank Learning Channel on YouTube.

*Based on financials for the year ending December 2023.

