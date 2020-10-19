Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to CURE Epilepsy

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE), the private non-profit leader laser-focused on finding a cure for epilepsy, today announced the organization's rebrand to CURE Epilepsy. The rebrand includes a new name and logo to better align the brand with its stated mission.

CURE Epilepsy's single-minded dedication to funding and promoting patient-focused research to find a cure for epilepsy sets the organization apart. Founded in 1998 by Susan Axelrod and a small group of fellow parents who were frustrated over the state of epilepsy treatments, they had one goal – to cure epilepsy. "The rebrand to CURE Epilepsy reinforces the core of who we are and have always been. We are tireless in our determination to find the cure for this dreadful disease that devastates so many families, so no one has to suffer another seizure, another hospital-stay, or another death from epilepsy, ever again," said Susan Axelrod, founder of CURE Epilepsy.

The new CURE Epilepsy logo includes a bold, innovative depiction of a microscope. This icon serves to reinforce CURE Epilepsy's unwavering commitment to accelerating breakthrough science that will help CURE Epilepsy achieve its mission. "CURE Epilepsy is known in the epilepsy community for being tenacious and determined in driving discoveries that will make the difference," said Beth Dean, CURE Epilepsy's CEO. "This iconic microscope represents our cutting-edge, data-driven approach to scientific study that will change our understanding of this disease so that we will one day cure epilepsy."

About CURE Epilepsy: Our mission is to find a cure for epilepsy by promoting and funding patient-focused research. Since its inception over 20 years ago, CURE Epilepsy has raised over $70 million to fund innovative studies to advance its goal of no seizures and no side effects. To date, CURE Epilepsy has awarded more than 240 cutting-edge research projects in 15 countries around the world. As the non-profit leader in epilepsy research, CURE Epilepsy is unwavering in its commitment to fund scientific study and accelerate research to reach our goal - a world without epilepsy. To learn more, please visit our website CUREepilepsy.org or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Debby Hecht

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

(312) 548-6725

[email protected]

SOURCE CURE Epilepsy