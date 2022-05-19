Citizens Urged to Attend the People's Hearing at Hannah Pamplico High

PAMPLICO, S.C., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A public forum will be held at Hannah Pamplico High School, 2055 S Pamplico Highway, on Saturday, May 21 at 1pm to discuss the proposed Dominion Energy pipeline.

Environmentalists say the pipeline will cause harm to residents' health and to wildlife in an area with an abundance of natural beauty and historical value.

"There's no benefit for residents from this huge pipeline. In fact, residents face destruction of their land, decrease in property values, air pollution, water contamination from possible gas leaks, health problems and the real possibility of explosions, injuries, and death. There's no infrastructure to handle a gas explosion in this area. It could happen here. Dominion is a major polluter and the only reason they want this pipeline is for their profit," said Kathy Andrews, Director of Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League (BREDL). "People need to get involved. If you accepted money from Dominion, tell them you didn't understand. Now you do."

The nonprofit is working with South Carolina Environmental Law Project (SCELP) to end Dominion's proposed pipeline. Dominion Energy lost their battle in Virginia and North Carolina with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. BREDL is counting on the same victory in Pamplico with the help of SCELP and the public's outrage.

"At SCELP, we believe that environmental protection and justice go hand in hand, and we are proud to represent BREDL in their pursuit for environmental justice for the Pamplico community," said Lauren Milton, Staff Attorney with SCELP. "As a coastal state, we're on the forefront of the climate crisis and we need the engagement of every South Carolinian to protect our state from worsening floods, fires and extinctions, instead of following the bottom-line of the oil and gas industry."

"What we are being faced with is an underground distribution of destruction to the future of our land and family inhabitants," said BREDL Vice President, Rev. Charles Utley.

For landowner, Rev. Reatha Jefferson, it's plain and simple. "This land has been in our family for generations. No one has the right to force us to sell and destroy our land for their own profit," said Jefferson.

According to BREDL strategic advisor Lou Zeller, "Dominion Energy's pipeline would be an injustice to the residents of Florence County. And a contributor to global warming. It must and will be defeated!"

The Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League is a regional, community-based, non-profit environmental organization. Our founding principles are earth stewardship, environmental democracy, social justice, and community empowerment. To learn more, visit https://www.bredl.org/.

Media Contact:

Kathy Andrews

Director, Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League

[email protected], (843) 698-9816

SOURCE Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League Inc