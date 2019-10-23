Citizenship by Investment Applications From Vietnamese Families Can Be Processed in 60 Days in St Kitts and Nevis

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Families and individuals from Vietnam may qualify to obtain St Kitts and Nevis' valuable citizenship. This is possible via the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, which the Caribbean nation has been running successfully for 35 years. The legislated initiative, known as the "Platinum Standard" of CBI, allows vetted individuals and their families to obtain second citizenship in exchange for an investment into the country's economy.

To qualify, investors must first engage an Authorised Person listed on the official government website, as applications cannot be submitted directly. Once all the relevant documents are correctly fulfilled, the applicant is subjected to a thorough due diligence procedure. This is a security measure that checks that the information provided is accurate and that there are no safety or integrity concerns that the applicant may pose to St Kitts and Nevis' reputation and its external partners' security.

In August, the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine published their annual CBI Index, which scored St Kitts and Nevis with full marks for its high due diligence standards. The abridged Vietnamese version of the 2019 CBI Index is now available for free download at www.cbiindex.com/reports - and serves as a practical, impartial guide to those deciding on which CBI programme is best suited for them.

If successful, applicants are granted "approval in principle" and must then make their qualifying investment. The fastest, most direct and affordable route is via the Sustainable Growth Fund, which is especially convenient when family members want to apply jointly. For example, a family of four may obtain citizenship in exchange for a contribution worth US$195,000 and, for every additional dependant, an extra US$10,000.

To expedite the outcome, eligible investors can request an Accelerated Application Process for an additional fee. This guarantees the issuance of the citizenship certificates – and the subsequent passports – within 60 days.

St Kitts and Nevis' passport is ranked 24th in the world due to the extensive visa-free and visa-on-arrival access it gives its citizens, namely to over 150 countries and territories worldwide. Prime Minister Timothy Harris credits investors' attraction to the country's economic prospects, ripe for business, and its stable political environment, also reflected in the fact that St Kitts and Nevis is one of the world's top 30 countries for rule of law, according to the World Justice Project.

