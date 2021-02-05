Citizenship by Investment Programme Could Help Dominica Reach 200,000 Visitors by 2025 Goal, Says Government Advisory

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Commonwealth of Dominica' Tourism Minister, Denise Charles, announced that the island aims to increase tourism arrivals to 200,000 visitors by 2025. To ensure the target is met, the Minister plans to focus on five pillars: Agro-Tourism, Aqua Tourism, Health and Wellness, Adventure, and Events and Entertainment. Minister Charles added that this approach is expected to bring more visitors to Dominica, thereby boosting occupancy at hotels and other accommodations on the island.

Dominica has an exceptionally high concentration of eco-resorts primarily funded by the country's Citizenship by Investment Programme. The Programme allows non-citizens to obtain a Dominican citizenship by investing in either pre-approved real estate or the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF). The real estate route supports several sustainable resorts from renowned hoteliers like Kempinski, Hilton and the Marriott while also bolstering unique boutique properties like Secret Bay and Jungle Bay that prioritise the natural environment. Meanwhile, the EDF aids health, education and infrastructure initiatives.

"Dual citizenship opens several doors to the wider world. It is a combination of greater physical security and mobility rights. On the other hand, in exchange for attracting citizens into a country, the country benefits from the direct investment which then helps build sustainable economic frameworks and diversify the economy," says Micha Emmett, the CEO of a London-based government and citizenship solution advisory. "Citizenship by investment has helped Dominica in many sectors since 1993, and its appeal will continue to attract people to the island who are looking for travel freedom and security," Emmett added.

A veteran in the CBI industry, Dominica is considered the best jurisdiction from which to obtain economic citizenship, according to experts at the Financial Times. The Professional Wealth Management 2020 CBI Index ranked Dominica as the best for second citizenship. FT specialists recognised Dominica particularly for its applicant security checks, termed 'due diligence.'

With two investment options to choose from, Dominica appeals to both single applicants and large families. Though becoming a citizen of another country is a big decision to make, Dominica has made its application process streamlined and secure. Economic citizens and their families can enjoy the freedom to travel to 75 percent of the world and gain the right to live, study and work in their new home if they should choose to.

