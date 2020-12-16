Citizenship from Small Countries Like Dominica Present Big Advantages for Investors and Entrepreneurs, Says Expert

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigrants often chose countries in Europe, North America and Australia when looking to migrate, but according to a London headquartered citizenship advisory, this is changing. CS Global Partners specialises in investment immigration and works with multiple Caribbean governments to market Citizenship by Investment Programmes. Micha Emmett, the company's CEO, says that investors see incentive in obtaining passports from small countries like the Commonwealth of Dominica because they have more to offer faster.

The main advantages, Emmett says, for economic citizens of Caribbean countries like Dominica, are their quick timelines, affordability, family inclusivity, application convenience and minimal requirements. Larger and heavy immigration countries like the US and Australia often have a lengthy processing time, extensive paperwork, and long residency requirements.

"One of the countries we get inquiries about the most is Dominica, which is located in the Eastern Caribbean Sea between the French islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique. Dominica's lush scenery, a record of safety and political stability are very attractive for potential investors. It's far from the big city hustle-bustle, yet it manages to bring the world closer because its passport allows one to travel to 75 percent of the globe. In fact, Dominica perfectly fits the needs of many middle and high net worth individuals for asset allocation, travel convenience and children's education," said Emmett.

Emmett further explained that Dominica, though small, has a plethora of opportunities. The island's growing economy is valuable for investors wanting to thrive in the tourism sector as it offers investment options for well-known brands like Marriot, Hilton and Kempinski and several boutique luxury resorts like Secret Bay and Jungle Bay.

On the other hand, individuals can also contribute USD$100,000 to the Economic Diversification Fund option and feel good knowing that their investment will go towards sustainable infrastructure, healthcare and education of Dominicans. Those who wish to apply must first clear a multitiered due diligence check put in place to make sure the Programme maintains its high standards by allowing those with the highest moral character and records to become citizens.

The 2020 CBI Index, a detailed annual report of Citizenship by Investment programmes from 12 countries in the world ranked Dominica as the best in the industry for the fourth year in a row due to its appeal towards those seeking a second citizenship.

Contact: [email protected], www.csglobalpartners.com

