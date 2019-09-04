Citra Announces Citra Cloud™ Hosting Service for EZ-Suite Clients

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citra Health Solutions announces the launch of Citra Cloud™, a hosting service powered by Med Tech Solutions, providing seamless availability of a comprehensive hosted environment and IT infrastructure for optimal performance of the full EZ-Suite platform, as well as third party integrations.

"We are excited to announce this important offering to our existing and prospective clients as a tool to facilitate leveraging the power of EZ-Suite without the administrative and financial expenses of building their own IT infrastructure. Citra Cloud™ is currently hosting EZ-Suite for several clients, representing over 460,000 covered lives. We are pleased with our partnership with Med Tech Solutions, their healthcare focus and commitment to supporting our clients with world class IT infrastructure and services. The main benefit to our clients is direct access to IT infrastructure and resources, leading to quicker implementations, greater flexibility for growth and ultimately, decreased time to value," said Citra executive vice president and chief commercial officer, David Morris.

Citra Cloud™, powered by Med Tech Solutions, provides application performance for HIPAA compliance and electronic data security with 24/7 monitoring and world-class technical support. This solution offers daily offsite backups, managed firewall, intrusion prevention system, enterprise endpoint security, VPN and print management and is HITRUST certified.

"Leveraging Citra Cloud™, our users have access to manage EZ-Suite components without incurring the cost and management overhead of building our own internal IT infrastructure. The capability of on-demand access to a pool of resources allows us to deliver value to our clients more quickly, efficiently, and cost effectively", stated Citra client, Gloria Shier, chief executive officer for Elite Care Health Organization, Inc.

To learn more about Citra Cloud™, please visit citrahealth.com/citra-cloud or email info@citrahealth.com for more information.

About Citra Health Solutions

With over 10M members served by 100+ IPAs, MSOs, health plans and provider groups managing Medicaid/Medi-Cal, Medicare, specialty care and commercial populations, Citra Health Solutions provides integrated software solutions solving for the administrative, financial and clinical needs of health care payer organizations, with a highly configurable, scalable and flexible end-to-end eligibility, membership, authorization, capitation, claims, payment and analytics platform to manage operational and administrative processes, while maximizing the productivity of human capital. For more information, visit www.citrahealth.com.

About Med Tech Solutions

Med Tech Solutions (MTS) is an all-encompassing IT solution provider with expert 24x7 user and application support. To fulfill our mission to deliver innovative technology that improves our clients' ability to provide patient care and support healthcare providers, MTS offers healthcare Cloud computing services, Managed HIT and security and compliance services, solutions designed to help streamline and optimize medical practice operations, and patient engagement solutions powered by CuragoHealth.

MTS is headquartered in Valencia, California, with regional offices in Silverton, Oregon, St. Louis, Missouri, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Morristown, New Jersey, and a dedicated workforce throughout the United States. For more information about MTS, please visit www.medtechsolutions.com.

