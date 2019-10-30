Citra Appoints Tim Kelly as Chief Technology Officer

Kelly has over 25 years of senior leadership experience and most recently served as the vice president of technology for Change Healthcare's Technology Enabled Services business unit. He has served in various roles at Verizon, Navex, SageNet and McKesson with responsibility for customer support, software development, Intelligent Automation, business intelligence, analytics and infrastructure. Kelly notably has 3+ years of experience leveraging the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), a freely available framework of best practice success patterns for product development.

"Tim is a proven executive with extensive operational and software development experience. He brings passion and tenacity to every situation and has a keen focus for developing and supporting high performing products and teams," said Scott Sanner, chief executive officer.

"I am honored to be part of a growing company like Citra that has a long-standing footprint in the market. There are so many technological advances coming to healthcare and I am excited to help Citra innovate and adopt new solutions as we move forward," said Kelly.

To learn more about Tim Kelly and Citra's executive team, visit www.citrahealth.com/team.

About Citra Health Solutions

With over 10M members served by 100+ IPAs, MSOs, health plans and provider groups managing Medicaid/Medi-Cal, Medicare, specialty care and commercial populations, Citra Health Solutions provides integrated software solutions solving for the administrative, financial and clinical needs of health care payer organizations, with a highly configurable, scalable and flexible end-to-end eligibility, membership, authorization, capitation, claims, payment and analytics platform to manage operational and administrative processes, while maximizing the productivity of human capital. For more information, visit www.citrahealth.com.

SOURCE Citra Health Solutions