Citric Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 1.86 billion | Growing Demand for Citric Acids from Detergents and Cleaners to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The citric acid market will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for citric acids from detergents and cleaners. Citric acid reduces the hardness of water and helps in the formation of foam. Hence, it is a major component of soaps, detergents, and cleaning solutions. In addition, it is non-corrosive, non-toxic, and biodegradable. Citric acid also has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that restrict the growth of microorganisms. Therefore, it is used as a disinfectant in protective cleaning products in bathrooms and kitchens. These factors will fuel the demand for citric acid during the forecast period.
The citric acid market size is expected to grow by USD 1.86 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The citric acid market report covers the following areas:
Potential substitutes such as lactic acid will challenge the citric acid market during the forecast period. In the food and beverage industry, lactic acid is used in various applications, such as meat products, frozen food products, dairy, confectioneries, snacks, soft drinks, beer, fruit juices, pickles, cheese, and dried food casein. It enhances the flavor of beer and wine. Lactic acid is also used as an antibacterial agent in several food products, such as meat, frozen foods, and pickles. It inhibits spoilage and fermentation and works as a preservative in packaged vegetables and fruits such as pickled cucumber (gherkins), green olives, cucumbers, mushrooms, and baby carrots. These features of lactic acid may hinder the growth of the global citric acid market during the forecast period.
- Application
- Food And Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals And Personal Care Products
- Detergents And Cleaners
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the citric acid market, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., and Tate and Lyle Plc among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers citric acid.
- Cargill Inc. - The company offers liquid or anhydrous citric acid.
- COFCO Corp. - The company offers citric acid.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist citric acid market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the citric acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the citric acid market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of citric acid market vendors
|
Citric Acid Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.86 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.40
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., and Tate and Lyle Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Commodity chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.4 Pharmaceuticals and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Detergents and cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Pharmaceuticals and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Pharmaceuticals and personal care products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Detergents and cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Detergents and cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.4 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 47: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 51: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Cargill Inc. - Product and service
- 10.5 COFCO Corp.
- 10.6 Foodchem International Corp.
- Exhibit 54: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 55: COFCO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: COFCO Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: COFCO Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Foodchem International Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Foodchem International Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Foodchem International Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
- Exhibit 61: Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 RZBC Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.
- Exhibit 67: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Key offerings
- 10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc
- Exhibit 70: RZBC Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: RZBC Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: RZBC Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: S.A. Citrique Belge N.V. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: S.A. Citrique Belge N.V. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: S.A. Citrique Belge N.V. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
