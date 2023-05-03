Citric Acid Market size to grow by USD 2,253.4 million from 2022 to 2027; Driven by the growing demand for citric acids from detergents and cleaners - Technavio

May 03, 2023, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The citric acid market size is expected to increase by USD 2,253.4 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.44%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!
The citric acid market covers the following areas:
Citric Acid Market Sizing
Citric Acid Market Forecast
Citric Acid Market Analysis
Citric Acid Market - Vendor Landscape
The global citric acid market consists of many key global players, along with regional and local players. The market is highly competitive and dominated by large global vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, COFCO, Gadot Biochemical Industries, and others. The citric acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Anmol Chemicals Group
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Cargill Inc.
- Citribel NV
- COFCO Corp.
- Dastech International Inc.
- Foodchem International Corp.
- Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.
- Hemadri Chemicals
- Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.
- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
- Kenko Corp.
- KIC Chemicals Inc.
- MP Biomedicals Inc.
- Niram Chemicals
- Paras Chemical Industries
- RZBC Group Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Lemon Biochemical Co. Ltd.
- Tate and Lyle Plc
- Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd.
Vendor Offerings
- Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers citric acid which is used in soaps and laundry detergents.
- Cargill Inc. - The company offers citric acid which is used in a broad array of applications related to foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, household detergents, and cosmetics.
- Citribel NV - The company offers citric acid which is used in food as a flavoring agent and preservative.
Citric Acid Market - Key Market Segmentation
This citric acid market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and personal care products, detergents and cleaners, and others), type (liquid and anhydrous), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market share growth by the food and beverage segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Citric acid is used to balance sweetness and create a refreshing, mild acidity in beverages. It is also used as a preservative due to its acidic pH and inhibits the growth of microorganisms. Thus, it is widely used in jellies, jams, preserves, sweets, and meat products. Additionally, these factors are expected to boost the demand for citric acid in the food and beverage industry during the forecast period. Hence, the food and beverage industry is expected to grow steadily worldwide. Such factors will increase the segment's growth during the forecast period.
Regional Market Outlook
Europe is estimated to account for 30% of the global citric acid market growth during the forecast period. The European citric acid market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to growing awareness of healthy lifestyles and the health benefits of organic food additives. Germany, France and the UK are the major markets for citric acid in the region. Additionally, the high population density in these countries increases the sales of organic food, which translates into a high demand for citric acid in the region. Hence, the use of citric acid in the food and beverage industry is increasing as it extends the shelf life of convenience foods, which will propel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
Citric Acid Market - Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
One of the key drivers for the citric acid market is the growing demand for citric acids from detergents and cleaners. Citric acid is used to reduce water hardness and aids in lathering and such properties of citric acid make it an integral part of soaps, detergents, and cleaning solutions. Additionally, due to its acidic nature, citric acid removes grime and dirt spots from fabrics and surfaces. Furthermore, citric acid is preferred in detergents used in cleaning applications because of its non-corrosive, non-toxic, and biodegradable properties. Thus, these properties have increased the demand for citric acid in household and detergent applications. In addition, citric acid-infused products are safe to use and do not pose such risks. Hence, such properties of citric acid drive market demand during the forecast period.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Major Trends
Growing popularity of organic food additives is an emerging market trend supporting the market growth in the forecast period. A recent trend observed is a shift in consumer demand from synthetic food additives to organic food additives such as herbal extracts, resulting in the organic preservatives market to register higher growth than the synthetic food additive market in developed countries. Consumers also perceive organic food additives to be safer and healthier than synthetic food additives. Moreover, the cost of manufacturing and purchasing organic food additives is much higher than that of synthetic food additives, but a growing health-conscious population is impacting their acceptance rate. Furthermore, the demand for drinks with less or no sugar is high among people, so manufacturers must introduce healthier alternatives and therefore, the increasing preference for organic food additives will have a positive influence on their production and consumption.
Significant Challenges
Potential substitute such as lactic acid is expected to be a major challenge for the citric acid market during the forecast period. Lactic acid has emerged as a potential replacement for citric acid in various applications in the food and beverage industry. This includes industries such as meat products, frozen foods, dairy products, confectionery, snacks, soft drinks, beer, fruit juices, pickles, cheese, and dry casein. Additionally, the acidity of lactic acid leaves a long sour aftertaste in various products such as confectionery and snacks. Lactic acid is commonly used in the production of beer and wine, as it makes beer and wine taste better. Hence, due to these properties, which are like citric acid, lactic acid could be a potential substitute for the latter and may hinder the growth of the global citric acid market during the forecast period.
Related Reports:
The malic acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 85.67 thousand tons. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (L-malic acid, D-malic acid, and DL-malic acid), application (beverages, confectionaries and food, personal care and cosmetics, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for processed food is notably driving the market growth.
The fumaric acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 308.14 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (fermentation, maelic anhydride, and fumaria officinails), application (food and beverages, unsaturated polyester resins, rosin paper sizes, alkyd resins, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The introduction of ethnic and innovative flavors is the key factor driving the global fumaric acid market growth.
|
Citric Acid Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.44%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,253.4 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
7.83
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Anmol Chemicals Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Citribel NV, COFCO Corp., Dastech International Inc., Foodchem International Corp., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Hemadri Chemicals, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Kenko Corp., KIC Chemicals Inc., MP Biomedicals Inc., Niram Chemicals, Paras Chemical Industries, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., Shandong Lemon Biochemical Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, and Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
