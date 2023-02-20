Citric acid market size to increase by USD 1.86 billion from 2020 to 2025; Europe to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citric Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 1.86 billion between 2020 and 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Citric Acid Market 2021-2025

By region, the global Citric acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. Europe will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in awareness of a healthy lifestyle and the health benefits of organic food additives are driving the growth of the Citric acid market in Europe. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The Citric acid market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Cargill Inc. - The company offers liquid or anhydrous citric acid.

- The company offers liquid or anhydrous citric acid. COFCO Corp. - The company offers citric acid monohydrate.

- The company offers citric acid monohydrate. Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers citric acid anhydrous and citric acid monohydrate.

- The company offers citric acid anhydrous and citric acid monohydrate. Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - The company offers anhydrous, Monohydrate and other citric acid products.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for citric acid from detergents and cleaners, the growing desire for convenience foods and beverages, and the versatile nature of citric acid. However, the availability of substitutes such as lactic acid will hinder the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and personal care products, detergents and cleaners, and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

Related Reports:

The malic acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 85.67 thousand tons. The growing demand for processed food is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the threat from citric acid may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 85.67 thousand tons. The growing demand for processed food is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the threat from citric acid may impede the market growth. The fumaric acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 308.14 million . The introduction of ethnic and innovative flavors is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increased threat of substitutes from citric acid and malic acid may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this citric acid market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the citric acid market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

, , APAC, MEA, and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of citric acid market vendors.

Citric Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 7.40 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., and Tate and Lyle Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio materials market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Commodity chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants



Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.4 Pharmaceuticals and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Detergents and cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Pharmaceuticals and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Pharmaceuticals and personal care products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Detergents and cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Detergents and cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison



Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Competitive scenario

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.4 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 47: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 51: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Cargill Inc. - Product and service

10.5 COFCO Corp.

10.6 Foodchem International Corp.

Exhibit 54: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 55: COFCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: COFCO Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: COFCO Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Foodchem International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Foodchem International Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Foodchem International Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Exhibit 61: Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

Exhibit 67: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Overview



Exhibit 68: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Key offerings

10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 70: RZBC Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: RZBC Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: RZBC Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: S.A. Citrique Belge N.V. - Overview



Exhibit 74: S.A. Citrique Belge N.V. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: S.A. Citrique Belge N.V. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources



Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio