Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC Accelerates AI Transformation with Ode with Anthropic

Leading professional services firm engages Ode to help identify and implement high-impact AI

use cases across its business and client-facing operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC (CCA), the premier professional services provider for private, middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals, today announced it has engaged Ode with Anthropic to help accelerate the firm's enterprise AI transformation. Working with Ode, a leading AI services firm, CCA is identifying and implementing AI capabilities across key operational workflows that support the firm's tax, accounting, and advisory practices.

CCA is prioritizing practical AI applications that enhance client service. Initial efforts are aimed at optimizing key workflows and generating deep, client-specific insights that enable the firm's professionals to deliver more strategic advice and greater value to clients. The initiative reflects the firm's broader commitment to adopting technologies that strengthen client outcomes while supporting long-term growth and innovation.

"CCA is an ideal client for Ode. They're an industry leader with deep domain expertise, focusing their AI adoption on improving the customer experience and fueling growth," said Chris Taylor, CEO of Ode. "The companies that succeed in the age of AI will be the ones charting a bold future for their industry. We're excited to help CCA continue to rewire their business for accelerated growth."

"This initiative represents another important milestone in our broader AI strategy," said Alan Badey, CEO of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC. "By applying AI to practical, high-impact use cases, we're enabling our professionals to further focus on the strategic advice and trusted relationships that create the greatest value for our clients. Ode is helping us move quickly, with an initial set of AI capabilities expected to deliver meaningful value to our professionals in the coming months as we continue scaling these efforts across the firm."

The engagement builds on an established relationship between the firms, with CCA recently retained as Ode's accounting services provider, supporting Ode's continued rapid growth and transformation.

About Ode

Ode is an enterprise AI transformation company formally launched in 2026 through a partnership between Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and a consortium of global investors including Apollo Global Management, General Atlantic, GIC, Goldman Sachs, Leonard Green & Partners, and Sequoia. Ode helps organizations move AI from experimentation to full-scale deployment, and is focused on the highest-impact growth opportunities. Ode combines Anthropic's frontier AI models with a team of experienced AI engineers to help organizations identify where AI can have the greatest impact and build the systems that deliver it. For more information, visit ode.com.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,300 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals across 227 independent firms working in more than 114 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at

www.citrincooperman.com.

SOURCE Citrin Cooperman