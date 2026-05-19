Citrin Cooperman Invests in Tellen to Advance the AI-Enabled Future of Audit

Investment and multi-year strategic relationship accelerate Citrin Cooperman's AI transformation strategy

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, the premier professional services provider for private, middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals, today announced an investment in Tellen and a multi-year strategic relationship to build and deploy AI-powered audit solutions.

The investment builds on an existing collaboration between the firms and reflects Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP's broader strategy to embed AI into core audit and quality management processes. Tellen engineers will collaborate with Citrin Cooperman professionals to design, refine, and deploy Tellen's AI Platform for audit and assurance.

In recent years, Citrin Cooperman has more than doubled its business through a combination of strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Through support from its board and investors, Citrin Cooperman is now making significant investments to support one of the accounting profession's most ambitious growth and transformation strategies.

As the accounting profession increasingly adopts AI-enabled operating models, Citrin Cooperman is at the forefront of how artificial intelligence can enhance the value accounting firms can provide to middle-market clients.

"This investment reflects our belief that AI will fundamentally reshape the accounting profession," said Alan Badey, CEO of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC. "We see an opportunity to support the continued evolution of assurance capabilities through technology, under the governance and standards of licensed CPA firms. Tellen's platform aligns closely with that vision, and we are excited to help accelerate the next generation of AI-enabled audit workflows."

"We are proud to deepen our relationship with Citrin Cooperman as both a strategic investor and innovation collaborator," said Deepak Lalit, CEO of Tellen. "Citrin Cooperman's licensed CPA firm has been deeply engaged in helping us refine how AI can be applied within real assurance environments. Together, we are developing AI-native workflows designed to elevate assurance quality, improve operational efficiency, and modernize how firms deliver assurance services."

Through this relationship, Citrin Cooperman and Tellen plan to continue collaborating on the development and deployment of AI-enabled technologies that support assurance and quality management processes, helping advance Citrin Cooperman's long-term AI transformation strategy and continued operational scale.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting, tax, and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,600 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence, and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals in 563 offices across 116 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

About Tellen

Tellen is an AI-native platform purpose-built for accounting firms, enabling intelligent workflows across audit, quality management, testing, research, and financial reporting. The platform helps firms modernize assurance operations through AI-powered tools that enhance audit quality, improve efficiency, and support scalable service delivery. Tellen works with accounting firms globally to help transform the way assurance services are performed in an AI-native future.

SOURCE Citrin Cooperman