Citrin Cooperman Continues New England Expansion with LGA Acquisition

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, the premier professional services provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals, today announced it has acquired substantially all the assets of LGA, LLP (LGA), a Boston area accounting and business advisory firm.

The acquisition expands Citrin Cooperman's deep New England presence, adding approximately 150 professionals. The combination brings together two organizations that share a commitment to investing in their people, building strong cultures and leveraging innovation in an increasingly technology focused, AI-enabled environment.

Under the leadership of Managing Partner John Geraci, LGA has built a strong reputation for its advisory-led approach, long-standing client relationships and commitment to serving lower middle-market and SMB clients.

"LGA has built an outstanding firm, and from our first conversations it was clear that John and his team share our belief that great firms succeed by investing in their people, embracing innovation, and earning clients' trust every day," said Alan Badey, CEO of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC. "That shared mindset, combined with LGA's exceptional reputation, makes this a natural fit. We're excited to welcome the LGA team as we continue growing our presence across New England."

"This combination represents an important step forward for our firm, our clients and our professionals," said John Geraci, Managing Partner of LGA. "We've always believed that if you build the right environment, one grounded in trust, shared values, and balance, the results will follow. Citrin Cooperman shares that belief. Our longstanding relationships with Citrin Cooperman partners like Mark Henry, built over many years in the Boston market, reinforced for us that this was the right cultural and strategic fit. By joining Citrin Cooperman, we can preserve what makes LGA special while giving our team broader opportunities, additional support, and access to continued investments in innovation and AI-enabled capabilities."

As is typical for firms that operate in alternative practice structures, the transaction will consist of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC acquiring certain non attest assets and Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP acquiring certain attest assets of LGA.

About LGA

LGA, LLP is a New England based accounting and business advisory firm serving mid-market businesses, entrepreneurs, and families. Known for its people first culture and advisory led approach, LGA focuses on helping clients—and its own professionals—achieve what's next through thoughtful strategy, trusted relationships, and modern tools.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,300 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals across 227 independent firms working in more than 114 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

SOURCE Citrin Cooperman