Citrin Cooperman Expands Its ERP and Advisory Offerings with Intuit Enterprise Suite

Citrin Cooperman combines deep ERP implementation experience with strategic financial and operational advisory to help middle-market companies streamline operations, improve visibility, and accelerate growth

Intuit Enterprise Suite delivers AI-native, enterprise-grade financial management and insights in a modern, scalable platform built for the middle market

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, the premier professional services provider for private, middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals, and Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, today announced the availability of Intuit Enterprise Suite for Citrin Cooperman clients needing a powerful, AI-native, ERP solution designed to power growth.

Through its digital services practice, Citrin Cooperman helps middle-market companies modernize finance and operations through ERP implementations, optimization, and business transformation. With the addition of Intuit Enterprise Suite, the firm now pairs that expertise with Intuit's intuitive ERP platform, helping multi-entity businesses simplify operations, automate workflows, and scale with confidence.

Recently, Intuit worked closely with Citrin's BPO team to co-build three AI Agents that automate repetitive back-office work, including receivables collections, financial package preparation, and accounts-payable decisioning.

"We're excited to bring Intuit Enterprise Suite to clients that have outgrown their current accounting and finance systems, and are looking for a scalable, AI-native ERP solution," said Shawn Gilronan, Managing Partner, Digital Services at Citrin Cooperman.

Intuit Enterprise Suite redefines the mid-market ERP experience. Combining multi-entity financial management, business intelligence, payments, project profitability, payroll, HR, and marketing in one connected, scalable cloud platform. With tailored workflows, industry-specific capabilities, and an extensive partner ecosystem, Intuit Enterprise Suite delivers the end-to-end functionality growing businesses need without the complexity of traditional ERP systems.

"Citrin Cooperman helps clients overcome challenges, deliver efficiencies, and drive growth through the adoption of innovative technologies and forward-thinking advisory services," said CJ Boguzewski, Vice President, Channel Sales, Intuit. "This relationship enables Citrin Cooperman to continue to meet the needs of its scaling clients with Intuit Enterprise Suite to streamline workflows and deliver proactive, data-driven insights that drive more efficient decisions and fuel profitability."

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting, tax, and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,600 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence, and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals in 563 offices across 116 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Money movement services are provided by Intuit Payments Inc., licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

SOURCE Citrin Cooperman