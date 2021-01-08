Citrine Medicine to Participate at Three Upcoming Biotech Industry Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrine Medicine, a China-based rare disease therapeutics company, today announced that company management will participate at three conferences in January, including the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Conference details are as follows:

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference : Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Monday, January 11, 2021 and Tuesday, January 12, 2021 .

: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on and . Biotech Showcase™ Digital 2021: Management will provide an on-demand company presentation. Registered attendees to the Biotech Showcase can access Citrine's recorded company presentations.

Management will provide an on-demand company presentation. Registered attendees to the Biotech Showcase can access Citrine's recorded company presentations. BIO One-on-One Partnering 2021: Company leadership will participate in one-on-one partnering at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 11-14, 2021 .

About Citrine Medicine

Citrine Medicine is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and intractable diseases by making diagnosis and essential treatments available and accessible to those who need them in China. Our mission is to build the first rare disease ecosystem in China and in doing so, enable people with rare diseases to live more normal lives. In addition to developing and marketing rare disease drugs, Citrine aims to establish a patient-centric platform which educates people on rare diseases, trains doctors on diagnosis and treatment, and helps doctors develop a full disease management protocol. Citrine's lead product candidate, Wakix® (pitolisant), is an investigational oral drug in development for the treatment of narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea in China. Citrine has initiated an IND submission for pitolisant in the treatment of narcolepsy and expects to complete the IND submission in the first quarter of 2021. Citrine is headquartered in Shanghai and has offices in Beijing, China and Cambridge, Mass.

