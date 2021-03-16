Citrine Medicine To Present at the 2021 WuXi Healthcare Forum and Participate in Two Additional Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SHANGHAI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrine Medicine, a China-based rare disease therapeutics company, today announced that it will participate in three industry conferences in March, including a presentation at the 2021 WuXi Healthcare Forum, which will be held from March 15-18, 2021.

Conference details are as follows:

WuXi Healthcare Forum: Citrine's management will participate in the CEO Roundtable on March 16 from 6:15-6:45 p.m. PT , and on March 17 from 6:45-7:15 p.m. PT . The discussion will be accessible live and interactively via a dedicated portal for registered attendees.

from , and on from . The discussion will be accessible live and interactively via a dedicated portal for registered attendees. ENDO 2021: Members of Citrine's management team will attend the Endocrine's Society Annual Meeting from March 20-23 .

. BIO Europe: Members of Citrine's management team will attend BIO Europe from March 22-25 .

About Citrine Medicine

Citrine Medicine is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and intractable diseases by making diagnosis and essential treatments available and accessible to those who need them in China. Our mission is to build the first rare disease ecosystem in China and in doing so, enable people with rare diseases to live more normal lives. In addition to developing and marketing rare disease drugs, Citrine aims to establish a patient-centric platform which educates people on rare diseases, trains doctors on diagnosis and treatment, and helps doctors develop a full disease management protocol. Citrine's lead product candidate, Wakix® (pitolisant), is an investigational oral drug in development for the treatment of narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea in China. Citrine has initiated an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for pitolisant in the treatment of narcolepsy and expects to complete the IND submission in the first quarter of 2021. Citrine also recently announced a strategic partnership that will allow the company exclusive rights to develop, register, and commercialize Alkindi®—the first clinically validated pediatric treatment for congenital adrenal hyperplasia—in the Greater China market. Citrine is headquartered in Shanghai and has other offices in Beijing, China and Cambridge, Mass.

