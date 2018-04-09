The new website comes as part of our reinvigorated go-to-market look and strategy. "Our goal was to create a simple platform that both customers and future prospects alike could easily navigate to learn more about Citron, and I really think we've accomplished that," shared Peter Farrell, Citron Hygiene's CEO. "It incorporates a high-level overview of our offering while maintaining a personal feel that we hope will encourage people to engage with us."

In addition to its fresh, contemporary style, Citron Hygiene's new website will also include a customer portal launching at the end of 2018. This is in an effort to streamline resources and communications to create a simple customer experience. Customers will be able to view their account information, track services, manage requests, and check billing. To top it all off, regular blog postings will be featured with valuable industry and company news to ensure customers remain up to date.

This new website is a powerful move forward for Citron Hygiene as they continue to grow. A focal online platform will prove instrumental as they continue to expand throughout Canada, the U.S., and beyond.

Want to see it for yourself? Head over to www.citronhygiene.com today.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citron-hygiene-launches-new-website-300626489.html

SOURCE Citron Hygiene