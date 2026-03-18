Citroniq and Premier Product Marketing, a Vinmar company, Announce 15-Year Binding Offtake Agreement for Carbon-Negative Polypropylene

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citroniq and Premier Product Marketing, a Vinmar company, today announced a 15-year binding offtake agreement for the supply of OrganiqPP® resins, the world's only 100% biogenic, carbon-negative polypropylene.

Citroniq is a leader in carbon-negative materials, while Premier Product Marketing is a global leader in the marketing and distribution of petrochemicals and plastics. The agreement represents 50% of the planned production capacity of Citroniq's manufacturing facility in Nebraska, which is expected to begin production in 2029.

Securing an offtake for half of the plant's initial capacity ahead of production highlights strong industry confidence in Citroniq's platform and signals accelerating market adoption of biogenic and carbon-negative materials on an industrial scale.

Under the agreement, Premier Product Marketing will support the global marketing and distribution of OrganiqPP®, leveraging its extensive international network and expertise in petrochemical logistics and market development.

"I applaud the Citroniq team as they advance this innovative project, and we are honored to be selected as their anchor offtaker. We are well-positioned to bring Citroniq's OrganiqPP® sustainable polypropylene solution to customers around the world." — Vishal Goradia, CEO, Vinmar Group.

OrganiqPP®, developed by Citroniq, serves as a direct drop-in replacement for conventional fossil-based polypropylene, enabling meaningful carbon reductions without requiring changes to existing manufacturing processes.

"Together, Citroniq and Premier Product Marketing are introducing a transformational solution to the plastics industry at a pivotal time for manufacturers and global supply chains. Combining sustainable materials at scale with a resilient supply chain creates a powerful opportunity to reshape polypropylene sourcing. We are excited to partner with Premier Product Marketing to help make sustainable plastics the new normal."— Kelly Knopp, CEO & Co-Founder, Citroniq.

Citroniq continues to engage with additional partners as adoption of sustainable materials expands across packaging, consumer goods, automotive, and industrial sectors, where polypropylene remains one of the world's most widely used plastics.

About Vinmar

Vinmar, located in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in the marketing and distribution of petrochemicals and plastics, serving customers in more than 110 countries with high-quality products and solutions. Since its founding in 1978, Vinmar has grown to more than 1,500 employees across 58 offices, bringing value to the world's leading producers and users of plastics and chemicals through the supply of best‑in‑class products and tailored business solutions.

For more information about Vinmar and its services, visit www.vinmar.com.

About Citroniq

Citroniq is a leader in carbon-negative materials, developing the world's first full-scale platform for producing biogenic polypropylene. Through its proprietary process, Citroniq produces high-performance polypropylene made entirely from renewable feedstocks while delivering meaningful carbon reductions compared to conventional fossil-based plastics. The company is developing its first commercial manufacturing facility in Nebraska, expected to begin production in 2029.

For more information about Citroniq, please visit www.citroniq.com.

SOURCE Citroniq Chemicals LLC