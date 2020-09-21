Citrus Curbside Pickup Platform Now Available For Retail Stores and Restaurants

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrus (www.heycitrus.com) has launched a new curbside pickup solution that enables store owners to provide their customers with a completely automated and contact free curbside pickup experience. By incorporating geo-location capabilities, retail merchants and restaurants can now eliminate customer waiting times by bringing orders directly to their vehicle as they arrive.

This unique system uses geo-location services along with vehicle information customers provide at sign-up. Customers press an "On My Way" button when they are ready to pick up their order, which alerts the retailer to their ETA, along with their vehicle description. The merchant knows exactly when customers will arrive so there's no need to text, call, or set a pickup time; the package can be delivered as they pull up. Also, in today's Covid challenged environment, Citrus safeguards both employees and customers by completely eliminating contact, enabling businesses to thrive, providing a safe pickup experience for all.

Menish Gupta, Citrus CEO, commented: "Today's curbside pick-up logistics are inefficient and disorganized. Customers are often left waiting in long lines or sitting in their cars wondering if anyone knows they are there. What's worse, is many small retailers are already at a greater disadvantage due to COVID-19 and can't offer streamlined curbside pickup because it's too difficult or costly to build. I believe our solution will be extremely valuable for these merchants." Citrus is available as a monthly subscription for retailers based on number of locations and transactions. Customers can use Citrus for free by downloading the Citrus app and use it for curbside pickup at any participating retailer.

"Curbside pickup has emerged as a vital category during the Covid pandemic," noted Rick Arturo, Chief Revenue Officer for Citrus. "But the experience is inconsistent and often chaotic. Given the convenience and safety that it can offer, done properly, curbside pickup is only going to expand and is here to stay. Our mission is to make it streamlined and affordable for all."

To view merchant subscription pricing and sign up as a retailer, visit: https://heycitrus.com/merchant/

To download the consumer app visit Apple's APP Store or Google Play for Android, and search "Hey Citrus."

About Citrus

Citrus is a company dedicated to transforming the way consumers and merchants interact by modernizing the curbside pickup process. The Citrus contactless curbside pickup platform streamlines order pickup from retailers and restaurants by simplifying communication and logistics. The system is completely contactless and uses geo-location services along with a customer's vehicle model and license plate, ensuring accurate and timely delivery of orders. There's no need to text, call, or set a pickup time – Citrus eliminates customer waiting for delivery. In today's health-conscious environment, Citrus helps consumers and employees reduce contact, while at the same time enabling businesses and consumers to thrive. Citrus – Perfectly Timed Pickup. For more information visit www.heycitrus.com.

Media contacts

Rick Arturo

[email protected]

(609) 410-1263

Ryan Walker

[email protected]

(860) 930-3611

SOURCE Citrus

Related Links

https://www.heycitrus.com

