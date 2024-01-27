Citrus Fiber Market Size to Grow USD 726.9 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrus Fiber Market is Segmented By Application (Bakery, Sauces and Seasonings, Meat and Egg Replacement , Desserts and Ice-Creams , Beverages, Flavorings, and Coatings, Snacks and Meals, Others), By Type ( Orange , Tangerines/Mandarins, Grapefruit, Lemon, Lime, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

The Global Citrus Fiber Market Size was valued at USD 427.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 726.9 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Factors Driving the growth of Citrus Fiber Market

The market's largest share belonged to the orange sector. Oranges are a citrus fruit abundant in nutrients and low in calories. Its natural sweetness, wide range of cultivars, and versatility in applications are what make it so popular. This well-known citrus fruit's vitamin C concentration is especially well-known. Oranges include a wide range of plant chemicals and antioxidants that may aid in the prevention of illness and reduction of inflammation. Oranges are rich in nutrients that have a number of health advantages. For example, vitamin C, an antioxidant, helps to stop the formation of free radicals, which can cause cancer. Additionally, it has a lot of potassium and fiber, both of which are good for the heart.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CITRUS FIBER MARKET:

Citrus fiber's rise in a variety of culinary applications is attributed to its broad functional qualities, which include its ability to bind water, gel, and emulsify substances. Citrus fiber is a versatile component that may be used by food makers to address customer needs for health and sensory experiences, as well as to improve texture in baked items and stabilize drinks.

The Citrus Fibre Market is being driven in part by the increased focus on health and wellbeing throughout the world. Being a high-quality dietary fiber source, citrus fiber supports satiety and digestive health. Citrus fiber is becoming a sought-after component in formulas with a health focus as consumers become more conscious of the connection between nutrition and overall health and seek goods that taste nice in addition to having beneficial nutritional qualities.

Clean-label and plant-based substitutes are in greater demand in the meat sector. In these goods, citrus fiber works well as a texturizer and binder, improving the overall quality. The market for citrus fiber is expanding in response to consumer desire for clean-label, plant-based meat substitutes. This increase offers formulators more options for creating products with better texture and nutritional value.

Product development in the functional food and beverage industry is expanding rapidly, with the goal of satisfying certain dietary and health requirements. Citrus fiber is a significant component in this expanding market category because of its potential to improve the texture, stability, and fiber content of functional items including nutrition bars and fortified drinks.

Manufacturers are more confident in adding citrus fiber to their goods as regulatory agencies continue to acknowledge its safety and advantages. The expansion of citrus fiber's uses in other countries and the assurance of food safety standards are two ways that regulatory backing and approvals aid in the growth of the market.

CITRUS FIBER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Throughout the citrus fiber market projection period, the market share held by the bakery category is expected to stay stable. In the baking business, citrus fibers help prolong the freshness of bread products by binding water that is readily available, especially water produced by wheat starch gluten to reduce staling. This natural ingredient also helps with moisture retention, fat or oil reduction, emulsification, and shelf-life freshness in baked products. Citrus fiber is therefore expected to increase throughout the forecast period.

In terms of market size, North America will have the largest proportion of citrus fiber in 2022. The market for citrus fibers in North America is developing along new lines as a result of the rise in demand for fortified foods and beverages in nations including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The market for citrus fibers is expanding due to consumer eating patterns changing and an increase in the number of people living in cities. Increased use of these fibers in North America drove the expansion of the citrus fiber market. A new direction for the growth of the citrus fiber market in North America is being driven by the increase in demand for fortified foods and drinks in nations including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Key Players:

AMC Group

Carolina Ingredients

Ingredients By Nature

Nans Products

Lucid Colloids Ltd.

Citrus Extracts LLC

CP Kelco

Fiberstar

Koninklijke DSM N V

Cargill Incorporated

Herbafood Ingredients GmbH

Naturex SA

Ceamsa

Golden Health

Ingredion Incorporated

Quadra Chemicals Ltd.

EDGE Ingredients

JRS Silvateam Ingredients S.r.l.

Hebei Lemont Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

FGF Trapani

