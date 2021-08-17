Citrus Fiber Market to Grow by 1.7x through 2031 with Water Binder & Fat Replacer

The Fact.MR market survey on the citrus fibers market presents a detailed analysis of key developments across various segments including nature, grade, source, function, applications, and distribution channel. The study projects high applications of citrus fibers in personal care products.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing demand for natural, plant-derived ingredients in food and personal care products is a chief growth driver in the global citrus fibers market. As per the study, citrus fiber market is poised to grow at approximately 6% CAGR, reaching US$ 500 Mn during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for glutton-free and vegan products in the food and beverage industry is propelling sales of citrus fibers. Negative health impacts observed due to increasing consumption of processed food are encouraging consumers to shift towards plant-based ingredients, further creating growth prospects in the citrus fibers market.

Besides this, clean ingredient lists in food and meat products are gaining significance among customers. Citrus fibers are effective alternatives to sodium triphosphate, which is boosting their inclusion in processed meat products.

Additionally, citrus fibers possess high fat-binding capacity and are beneficial for stabilizing emulsions. Owing to these factors, applications of citrus fibers in bakeries and confectionary are gaining traction, translating into a favorable growth trend in the near future.

Along with the food and beverage industry, citrus fibers are increasingly gaining significance in skincare and personal care products. These ingredients are rich in vitamin C, which is beneficial for improving skin tone, reducing dark spots, and target hyperpigmentation. The aforementioned factors are bolstering the adoption of orange and lemon citrus fibers in skincare products, resulting in increased sales of the same.

As per Fact.MR, with the increasing demand from food & beverage and personal care industries in the U.S., citrus fiber sales are anticipated to increase through 2031. Moreover, rising demand for vegan and plant-based products in the country will continue fostering sales of citrus fiber in the upcoming years.

"Surging cases of food-borne diseases due to artificial flavors and colors used in processed food will encourage adoption of natural citrus fibers. Considering this, sales of citrus fiber-based pharmaceuticals will increase, further augmenting growth in the market through 2031," says the Fact.MR analyst.

For More Information On How To Improve Your Citrus Fiber Market Footprint, Request A Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2305

Key Takeaways from Citrus Fiber Market Analysis:

Based on applications, personal care segment is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR, remaining a dominant area of application.

By function, citrus fibers as water binders & fat replacers will account for over 50% of the total market share through 2031.

The U.S. is estimated to account for 9/10 th of the total citrus fibers market sales, placing the country as a lucrative market.

of the total citrus fibers market sales, placing the country as a lucrative market. Increasing popularity of gluten-free and plant-based ingredients in Brazil will augment market growth, holding over 40% of the total market share by 2031.

Growth Drivers:

Growing awareness regarding negative health effects of synthetic flavoring in food products will favor adoption of citrus fibers.

Increasing significance of clean labels in food and personal care products will drive sales of citrus fibers.

Ask Your Citrus Fiber Market Related Questions & Get Customized Reports

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2305

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the citrus fiber market are focusing on research and development to expand their product portfolios in the market to fulfill the growing consumers' demand. For instance, in June 2021, CP Kelco, a global leader in nature-based ingredients, announced the launch of a new global innovation center to facilitate ingredient research for better products in food, beverage, personal care, and home care.

Leading Players in the Citrus Fiber Market Include:

CEAMSA

Fiberstar, Inc.

CP Kelco, Inc.

Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH

Florida Food Products, Inc.

Golden Health

Lemont

FUYAN PHARM ( Henan ), Inc.

), Inc. Cifal Herbal Private Ltd.

Nans Products

More Valuable Insights on Citrus Fiber Market

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the citrus fiber market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global citrus fiber market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Nature:

Organic Citrus Fibers

Conventional Citrus Fibers

Grade:

Food-grade Citrus Fibers

Pharma-grade Citrus Fibers

Other Citrus Fibers

Source:

Orange Citrus Fibers

Tangerine/Mandarin Citrus Fibers

Grapefruit Citrus Fibers

Lemon and Lime Citrus Fibers

Function:

Citrus Fibers as Gelling Gums

Citrus Fibers as Thickening Gums

Citrus Fibers as Water Binders & Fat Replacers

Application:

Citrus Fibers for Desserts and Ice-Creams

Citrus Fibers for Bakery Products

Citrus Fibers as Meat &Egg Replacements

Citrus Fibers for Sauces and Seasonings

Citrus Fibers for Beverages, Flavorings & Coatings

Citrus Fibers for Snacks and Meals

Citrus Fibers for Pharmaceuticals

Citrus Fibers for Personal Care

Other Citrus Fiber Applications

Distribution Channel:

Citrus Fiber Sales through Online Channels

Citrus Fiber Sales through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Citrus Fiber Sales through Convenience Stores

Citrus Fiber Sales through Department Stores

Citrus Fiber Sales through Pharmacies

Citrus Fiber Sales through Specialty Stores

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Citrus Fiber Market Report

The report offers insight into citrus fiber market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for citrus fiber market between 2021 and 2031

Citrus fiber market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Citrus fiber market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain

Fat Replacer Market - As obesity rates rise around the world, consumers are turning to low-fat or fat-free foods and beverages. Protein-based, carbohydrate-based, and lipid-based fat substitutes are increasingly used by food and beverage manufacturers. A combination of reduced-fat products and fat replacers is also offered by food product manufacturers because fat replacers alone cannot meet essential attributes. The majority of fat replacer on the market are reformulated food ingredients.

Flavour Enhancers Market - Compared to liquid flavour enhancers, the power form is expected to grow at a faster rate. Powdered flavour enhancers are expected to generate significant revenue by the end of 2026. It's easier to use flavour enhancers in powder form than liquid form. As a result, flavour enhancers in powdered form are used extensively in bakery products. Flavor enhancers are increasingly being used in powder form, thanks to technological advances that make dosing easier.

Clean Label Food Ingredient Market - Products with clean label food ingredients have become increasingly popular in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. Clean label food ingredients is another strategy being used by manufacturers to attract consumers. The high consumption of processed foods and the rapidly expanding food industry are also driving the clean label food ingredient market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to food & beverage and retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR