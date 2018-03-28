Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning of Atlanta Earns Distinction CRI Seal of Approval

ATLANTA, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning of Atlanta has been recognized by the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) as a Seal of Approval Service Provider. The Seal identifies cleaning companies which differentiate themselves by elevating their commitment to the highest quality of services and client satisfaction.

Specializing in residential & commercial carpet cleaning, Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning of Atlanta, Ga offers one of the most innovative and unique carpet cleaning experiences available. Their proprietary technology, combined with CRI certified deep carpet cleaning equipment and unmatched attention to detail, have helped us establish one of the most reliable and trusted reputations in the Metro Atlanta area. Unlike other carpet cleaners, Citrus Fresh offers customized deep cleaning that removes stains, grime, odors and allergens that typical steam cleaners can't even reach.

The CRI Seal of Approval program tests and certifies superior performing carpet cleaning companies, services, solutions, vacuums, cleaning extractors and cleaning systems. "Not only do we make sure all of our services are green and eco friendly, but our primary cleaning agent is plant based to be as safe for your family, pets, and home as they can be," adds Ryan Strength, Operations Manager of Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning.

Companies licensed as Seal of Approval Service Providers agree to use only Seal of Approval goods and gear and adhere to a customer-focused "code of conduct. "

"Customers can feel confident about doing business with companies that have earned the Seal of Approval," said Joe Yarbrough, CRI president. "CRI is proud to recognize cleaning firms that use superior products and make quality service a top priority."

Yarbrough noted that independent testing has shown that not all carpet cleaning products clean equally well and that some even harm carpet fibers or result in faster re-soiling of cleaned areas.

"The Seal of Approval Service Provider status is a signal to our customers that we care to use only the best cleaning products. Matching the right cleaning method with the right product helps retain the life and beauty of a carpet," said Meagan Perkins, President and Founder of Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning.

The Seal of Approval Service Provider code of conduct requires certified service providers to uphold a high standard of accountability, responsibility and customer-oriented service. It also has provisions for carpet manufacturers and product manufacturers that include honoring warranties and providing product usage and cleaning and maintenance information for consumers. Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning has been providing carpet cleaning to Atlanta residents for over 10 years and has been highly rated and reviewed, year after year. "A commitment to our customers is what lead us to become a Seal of Approval company," said Bonnie Fox, Office Manager for Citrus Fresh. "We want to be the local professionals you trust, that take as good of care of your home and family as we would our own."

CRI recommends that consumers have their carpets professionally deep cleaned every one to two years, depending on foot traffic. Additionally, some major carpet manufactures have specified use of Seal of Approval cleaning products in their warranties.

About the Carpet and Rug Institute:

The CRI is the leading industry source for science-based insight and info on how carpet and rugs make a better environment--for living, working, learning and healing. The Institute's mission is to serve the carpet business and public by providing facts that help individuals make informed selections. Its best practices promote a balance between social, economic and environmental accountability to the long haul. CRI does this for its business, yet it strives to be a model corporate citizen for many industries. Learn more In carpet-carpet. org.

Contact Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning of Atlanta for additional details or to schedule your carpet, rug or upholstery cleaning services!

