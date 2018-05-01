CIT's Capital Equipment Financing Unit Announces New Appointments

"With these appointments, we continue to build our originations team and solidify our position as a leader in the capital equipment finance sector," said Eric Miller, group head and managing director of Capital Equipment Finance. "As we continue to pursue our growth agenda, these additions will increase our origination capacity and supplement the world-class team we have already assembled."

Craig DeMordaunt joins CIT as director of originations for the Mountain Region based in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has extensive experience in equipment finance across many industries as well as extensive knowledge and practice in deal structuring, debt markets and credit markets. Previously, DeMordaunt held origination and managerial roles at GE Capital.

Adrian Pysariwsky is rejoining CIT in Capital Equipment Finance as vice president, asset valuation. In prior roles, he worked in Commercial Finance at CIT Group, Tyco Capital, Newcourt, AT&T Credit, and AT&T Capital. Most recently, he was with MetLife managing leveraged lease and tax equity portfolio assets including commercial aircraft, rail, power plant, renewable energy, and commercial real estate.

The new hires will work with Gene Leary and Randy House, who joined Capital Equipment Finance in 2017 as the team was being expanded to support its growth objectives. Leary serves as director of originations, leads sponsor coverage nationally and is based in New York City. House is director of originations for the Southwest Region based in Dallas, Texas.



Capital Equipment Finance is a leading provider of equipment financing solutions. Working directly with middle market and large cap businesses, the unit specializes in providing equipment loans and leases with flexible terms and rates tailored to the equipment and credit strength of the borrower.

About CIT

Founded in 1908, CIT (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2017. Its principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A., (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender) has approximately $30 billion of deposits and more than $40 billion of assets. CIT provides financing, leasing, and advisory services principally to middle-market companies and small businesses across a wide variety of industries. It also offers products and services to consumers through its Internet bank franchise and a network of retail branches in Southern California, operating as OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. For more information, visit cit.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

