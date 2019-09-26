CITVC Produced Successful Events in Beijing: Belt & Road Media Community Forum & 16th CIFTPE

BEIJING, China and NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Jianing Shen, EVP of CITVC (China International TV & Film Corporation) & GM of CHNPEC, announced the successful completion of 2 major Beijing events produced by CITVC. The CIFTPE (China International Film & Television Program Exhibition) took place September 11-12 at the China National Convention Center with international exhibitors as well as creative and business conference sessions. China's Film & TV Import Export Association (FTIEA), now with 66 member companies, produced a conference track.

Highlights from the 16th CIFTPE held in Beijing, China. Upper left pictured: Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Media Group delivers a speech as Chairman of the Council. Lower right pictured: Xue Jijun, Chairman and President of China International Television Corporation releases the annual work report of the Community.

Additionally, the 4th Annual Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum, sponsored by China Media Group, and produced by CITVC, took place September 9-11 in Beijing. This year's theme was "Comprehensive Media Integration and High-quality Development." Launched in 2016 by CITVC, this event is the first international comprehensive media alliance brought together by the Belt and Road. Over 400 senior-level guests, including the heads of 92 media organizations from 43 countries and regions joined leaders Wang Xiaohui, Deputy Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister, Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Media Group. The Forum announced the establishment of the Council of the Community -- 29 mainstream media and production organizations from 23 countries will be chaired by Shen Haixiong. Vice Chairs are: Abdelrahim Suleiman, Secretary General, Arab States Broadcasting Union, and Javad Mottaghi, Secretary-General, APAC Broadcasting Union. Yan Xiaoming, VP of China Media Group serves as Vice Chairman and Secretary General. The Council's mission is to offer consultation, supervision and development support to the Community, responsible for overseeing key issues and development within the Community. There will be 4 professional committees: news cooperation, integrated communication, program cooperation and industrial cooperation.

Meanwhile, the CIFTPE's 16th edition saw an increase of FTIEA member participation and conference sessions, including U.S companies who presented themed lectures: JP Bommel, President & CEO of NATPE joined Pink Orchid International and MJ Global Communications in presenting international production and marketing opportunities. Myleeta Aga, Acting EVP, BBC Studios Asia and Marta Javarone, Promotion & Business Dept. Exec. of Tuscany Tourism Board addressed the FTIEA conference. CIFTPE also established partnerships with international media partners-- C21 Media U.K.; Content Asia Singapore and Prensario Internacional Argentina to promote the event globally. The CIFTPE welcomed several International organizations: U.K. Trade Commission, KOCCA; and Embassies such as Japan, Sri Lanka, Romania, Spain, Austria, and Zimbabwe.

Over 5,000 attendees participated in both events from 50+ countries. Exhibitors included China Media Group (CCTV, CNR, CRI and CGTN), Daylight Ent. Co., Ltd., New Classics Media Corp. LTD.; Perfect Pictures and Media Co., Ltd.; Linmon Pictures, iQIYI, Tencent, Youku and MediaCorp Singapore, along with gaming companies, VR content production companies.

Jianing Shen said: "We are extremely pleased with the success of our events! The Belt & Road Media Community Summit Forum launched a new Council and the CIFTPE brought together top industry leaders who shared their ideas for the future. We were especially pleased to welcome NATPE, and media partners who helped expand our reach. FTIEA member companies continue to grow, over 65 companies in the 2 years since we launched, and these major Chinese producers and broadcasters discussed their latest projects and desire for further international cooperation. The CIFTPE is increasingly becoming an important global event and we look forward to welcoming even more companies next year to Beijing!"

