City & State Pennsylvania Launches Its First Power 100 List In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City & State , the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to Pennsylvania's state and local government, political and advocacy news, is back in Pennsylvania and launching its must-read list of Pennsylvania's Power 100 most influential elected officials, labor unions, advocacy groups, political consultants, lobbyists, media personalities and business leaders. City & State PA will host a Virtual Event on June 17th, 2021 to celebrate this illustrious list, with opening remarks from Governor Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney.

What type of a political influencer event would it be without a debate? Whether it's the coffee, the made-to-order sandwiches or the fried chicken, everyone has their favorite. Are you a Sheetz or a Wawa fan? Bring your loyalty card and your opinion in the Sheetz vs. Wawa "debate" between Lt. Governor John Fetterman (Sheetz) and Congressman Brendan Boyle (Wawa). Are you Team Wawa or Team Sheetz?

EVENT DETAILS:



What:

Inaugural City & State Pennsylvania Power 100 Event

To learn more about the Power List and the criteria used, please visit www.cityandstatepa.com

When:

Thursday, June 17, 2021

5:30pm - 7:00pm

Who:

Governor Tom Wolf; State of Pennsylvania

Mayor Jim Kenney; City of Philadelphia

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman; State of Pennsylvania

Congressman Brendan F. Boyle; U.S. House Representative PA-02 District

Where:

Virtual - Via Zoom

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TLu0h6hGS2a0YSK8Xntwcg?mc_cid=edb705283a&mc_eid=45486adbed

About City & State:

The premier media organization dedicated to covering New York and Pennsylvania's local and state politics, policy, and personalities. Its in-depth, non-partisan coverage serves city leaders every day as a trusted guide to the issues impacting New York and Pennsylvania. City & State offers round-the-clock coverage through award-winning commentary and analysis, weekly publications, daily e-briefs, events, and podcast interviews.

