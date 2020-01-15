City Acupuncture Opens Sixth Location in Manhattan's East Village

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to meet the growing demand for affordable acupuncture and massage therapy, City Acupuncture has opened a new location in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. This is the sixth clinic opening under the City Acupuncture brand, which has been running in New York City since 2008. All City Acupuncture clinics are independently owned by local, licensed acupuncturists.

"Years ago, after an extended period of stress, I thought to try acupuncture to manage the pressures of juggling work and family in New York City," says Kathryn Duffy, L.Ac. MSTOM, co-owner and clinic director of City Acupuncture's new East Village location. "I was only able to do that because City Acupuncture was here providing care at prices that didn't make my anxiety flare. Since then, I've become an acupuncturist myself, and now I am so proud to have come full circle and joined City Acupuncture as partner and Clinic Director. Everyone deserves good health care, and we are doing our part to provide it."

The new City Acupuncture East Village is located on 7th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues. It is easily accessible by subway, via the 6 (Astor Station), the NRW (8th Street Station), the L (1st Avenue Station) and the F (2nd Avenue Station).

The range of services includes acupuncture, massage therapy, dry needling, cosmetic acupuncture, and cupping. Services are offered by appointment only.

As with all City Acupuncture locations, the focus is on delivering high-quality health care at an affordable price. Initial sessions of acupuncture in the East Village sell for $39, follow-ups are $55, less than half the average cost per session in Manhattan.

Notably, massage at City Acupuncture is medically focused, and all massages take place over the clothes. Licensed massage therapists use specialized techniques derived from acupuncture theory to treat medical conditions in tandem with acupuncture.

Cosmetic Acupuncture includes what is commonly known as an "acu-facelift." Acupuncture needles are used to increase blood circulation through the face, as well as increase elastin and collagen production. This can reduce the signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles. Cosmetic sessions at City Acupuncture East Village are offered for $99 per session, also less than half the average for New York City.

"At City Acupuncture, we are constantly working on new ways to bring the cost down without affecting the quality and effectiveness of the treatments," says Duffy. "All of these treatments can work so well, we want to be sure it is affordable for anyone who wants to give it a try."

