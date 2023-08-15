City and County of Denver Youth Program Locator Can Ease Parents' Back to School Stress

Locator Allows Parents to Learn About Afterschool Programs for their Children 

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Public Schools start next week, so many Denver parents are searching for afterschool activities for their children. The Youth Program Locator is a great website for parents to explore as they look for quality afterschool options.

According to the Afterschool Alliance, demand for afterschool programs surges as parents understand the benefits of these offerings. "These programs keep kids safe while helping them learn and grow," said Melissa Janisweski, Executive Director, Office of Children's Affairs. "The programs provide peace of mind for working parents who want their children to learn life skills while developing confidence and good decision-making skills. These building blocks are essential for kids' healthy development."

Youth Program Locator benefits to parents include:

  • Up to date information for parents to easily search, by their child's school or which programs are available close to their home
  • A variety of programs are listed
  • Many programs listed in the Locator are FREE to the community
  • The Locator is available in multiple languages

The Afterschool Alliance reports that 81 percent of parents agree that afterschool programs help children develop social skills. In addition, 80 percent of parents agree that afterschool programs provide children with opportunities to learn life skills, like the ability to communicate and work with others.

About The Youth Program Locator

The Youth Program Locator is sponsored by the Denver Afterschool Alliance, a program of the City & County of Denver Office of Children's Affairs. Families can use the Youth Program Locator to search for a variety of programs that keep youth safe, engaged, and active. Locator users can also find additional resources that support the whole family, not just the kids. Professionals who serve the youth population in Denver can access the Partner Directory to connect and explore ways to work together to expand programs and services.

For More Information Contact:
Maxine Quintana, Director of Out-of-School Time Initiatives
[email protected], 303.349.5356

