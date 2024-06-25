City and County of Honolulu modernizes budgeting and financial system with CGI Advantage®

Upgrade initiative earns 2023 Project of the Year award from Project Management Institute (Hawai`i Chapter)



HONOLULU, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced the City and County of Honolulu's launch of CGI Advantage®, a transformational enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution built on a unified platform. The platform integrates financial, personnel and performance data to automate budget processes while providing flexibility for the adoption of new and evolving technologies.

This project involved a significant technology upgrade as well as engagement with a diverse community of local stakeholders. Now deployed in Honolulu, CGI Advantage is providing a solution that digitizes manual processes, integrates ERP functions with other city and county systems, and utilizes robotic process automation (RPA) to process Utility Billing Invoices.

"CGI's partnership across the board, from leadership to technical and functional support, has been exceptional," said David Au, ERP Division Chief, City and County of Honolulu. "We are looking forward to our continued collaboration with CGI to better equip our officials with the technology they need to effectively service our communities."

"The successful launch of Honolulu's modernized ERP system reflects a client collaboration based on trust, transparency and a shared culture which can be attributed to our local support model," said Joanna Robinson, Senior Vice-President, leading CGI's U.S. West operations. "The result is a cost-effective deployment of technology that enables the most responsive, efficient and accountable management of public resources on behalf of the County's Island constituents."

Additionally, CGI's 17+ year partnership with the city and county was recently recognized through the Project Management Institute's (Hawai`i Chapter) Project of the Year Award for the implementation of a reimagined CGI Advantage ERP platform.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 47 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.