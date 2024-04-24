CITY Boots Unveils Debut Kids' Collection for Mini Fashion Trailblazers

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITY Boots, renowned for its heirloom quality boots, proudly announces the launch of CITY Boots Kids, the first-ever children's offering of its most iconic boot styles. The CITY Boots Kids collection is a limited-edition drop tailored to mini cowboys and cowgirls with a discerning sense of style. Crafted with the same dedication to quality and style as their adult counterparts, these boots epitomize style and sophistication for the next generation of trendsetters.

Following continued demand for the introduction of a kids' collection and years of meticulous design, CITY Boots Kids debuts with three key items retailing for $250. Each style embodies the effortlessly cool spirit and quality the brand is known for. Styles include SCARLETT and REBECCA, mini takes on the brand's best-selling, whimsical heart boots, and MAVERICK, a classic brown boot designed for little adventurers to wear on rotation.

"It's an incredibly thrilling moment to introduce CITY Boots Kids, as my vision for this brand traces back to my childhood. These boots have been an important part of my identity since I was very young. Every time I slipped into my little pink boots, I felt empowered to conquer the world. With this collection, we aim to evoke a sense of nostalgia that parents can pass down to their little ones. More importantly, we strive to instill confidence and contribute to the creation of unforgettable core memories for our mini customers," stated Lizzy Chesnut Bentley, CEO and Founder of CITY Boots.

Available in sizes 8 through 2, CITY Boots Kids styles offer quality and style that will stand the test of time. From family outings to special occasions, these boots are designed to accompany boys and girls wherever their journeys take them.

For more information about CITY Boots Kids and to explore the collection, visit https://cityboots.com/collections/city-boots-kids.

About CITY Boots:

Founded in 2015, CITY Boots was the dream of Lizzy Chesnut Bentley, a Texas native who left her career in the oil and gas industry to bring her vision of fashion-forward cowboy boots for the city girl to life. Rooted in authentic design, CITY Boots offers a chic, modern take on the signature western boot styles Lizzy grew up wearing, offered in luxurious leathers and suedes.

