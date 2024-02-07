City Cave Expands Franchising Opportunity into the USA

The Australia-Based Wellness Concept Looks to the United States for Franchise Growth

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- City Cave Float & Wellness Center, the Australian-based wellness franchise offering float therapy, infrared sauna, and massage services, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the United States through franchising opportunities. With 74 locations across Australia, New Zealand, and the first U.S. center in Florida, and an additional 30 in the pipeline, City Cave is set to kick off its franchising journey in America, first setting its sights on the vibrant Dallas-Ft. Worth market. This marks a significant milestone in City Cave's global growth strategy, which has seen enormous success in Australia and New Zealand, where the brand continues to develop.

"As one of the fastest growing wellness franchises in the world, we've always had our sights on expanding into the United States," said Jeremy Hassell, Co-Founder of City Cave. "Now that our first U.S. location has proven successful in Flagler Village, we are all in on franchising, beginning in Dallas-Fort Worth. We can't wait to further expand City Cave to new communities across the country."

City Cave was founded by Queensland entrepreneurs Jeremy Hassell, a former builder, and Tim Butters, a former tiler, after they met on a Gold Coast construction site in 2014. Recognizing the need for a health and wellness center that prioritized longevity and total well-being of individuals, Jeremy and Tim launched City Cave in Australia in 2016 to offer a variety of holistic and clinical services tailored to each guest's needs, providing the ideal space for relaxation and meditation. In 2019, the duo was named winners of the prestigious NextGen in Franchising Competition at the International Franchise Association Convention, becoming the first non-American brand to win the award. Winning the competition propelled City Cave to new heights, increasing the brand's total footprint across Australia in New Zealand by more than 300% since the start of 2021.

The City Cave brand has strategically aligned with key partners in America to bolster and champion its global expansion efforts. The dynamic leadership team in the U.S. includes Suzanne Greco, the former CEO of Subway, and Dustin Hansen, the former CEO of InXpress. Both individuals have left an indelible mark on highly successful global franchise systems. Their collective focus is dedicated to collaborating with Tim and Jeremy in establishing a sustainable franchise brand, with a meticulous emphasis on enhancing franchisee profitability. In this strategic alignment, Hansen assumes the pivotal role of President, while Greco takes on a mentorship role, while additional local talent has been enlisted to fortify the operational front across the United States.

"We've perfected our franchisee programming to ensure that we offer the highest quality training and a huge amount of support, and we're excited to offer the early U.S. franchisees an all-expenses paid training trip to Australia for in-center training and peer-to-peer learning," said Tim Butters, Co-Founder and Director of City Cave. "We look forward to finding franchise partners in the States with pioneering mindsets and who see the huge potential in building City Cave's foundations from the ground up in America."

City Cave's overarching mission is to cultivate healthier communities by providing services that nurture the mental and physical well-being of our guests. The brand's unwavering commitment is encapsulated in the mission: "To create nurturing environments that are accessible to everyone," and the vision: "We give life back to humanity."

The brand's expansion into the U.S. saw its first float therapy location open in Fort Lauderdale in June 2023. City Cave is focusing its initial U.S. franchise development efforts in Texas, honing in on the Dallas-Fort Worth market. For more information about City Cave's franchising opportunities in the United States, please visit http://www.citycave.com/franchise.

About City Cave

City Cave Float & Wellness Center offers a variety of services like Float Therapy, Infrared Sauna, and Massage to promote mental and physical well-being, aiming to foster healthier communities through natural remedies and support for mental health and physical recovery. Founded in Australia in 2016 by Jeremy Hassell and Tim Butters, City Cave began franchising in 2018 and has since rapidly evolved into one of Australia's fastest-growing franchise systems. With 73 locations across Australia and New Zealand and 30 in the pipeline, along with the brand's first U.S. location in Florida, City Cave strives to become a premium global wellness franchise. For more information, please visit http://www.citycave.com.

Contact: Betty Anne Richardson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

SOURCE City Cave