City College of San Francisco (CCSF) Invites Organizations and Public to CCSF's 3rd Annual Academic Contest: Mission Center Space Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City College of San Francisco (CCSF) announces its 3rd annual academic contest. This year's contest will focus on five academic disciplines: Architecture, Interior Design, Construction, Construction Management, and Landscape Architecture/Horticulture.

CCSF is delighted to invite local businesses and the public to participate in this event on Friday, December 5th, 2025, 3:00pm - 6:00pm at the CCSF Mission Center (Auditorium, 1125 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110). Our three CCSF cross-functional student teams will present their visions for transforming and showcasing three different outdoor spaces by applying their creative and innovative space design talents.

Are you in the Architecture, Interior Design, Construction, Construction Management, or Landscape Architecture/Horticulture industry? We are delighted to invite you to host a table at the event to introduce and share your products, services, or other unique professional opportunities. We welcome you to network with other businesses for collaboration, look for future talent for your own organization, and meet potential customers.

There is no cost for an organization to host a table. Join us at the 3rd annual academic contest to showcase your innovative solutions. Please visit CCSF.EDU/CONTEST-INDUSTRY to learn more and secure your table today!

CCSF is proud to bring this fun, college spirited event to the San Francisco business and residential communities to give our students real world work-based learning experiences. Come and celebrate the end of the year with us by hearing first-hand the heart-warming stories of our CCSF students' amazing transformations.

If you want to attend as an individual, please visit CCSF.EDU/CONTEST-PUBLIC .

