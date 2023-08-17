City Colleges of Chicago and One Million Degrees Expansion Moves Into Next Stage, Expected to Serve More than 1,000 Students This Year

Through Expansion of One Million Degrees Program, City Colleges Continues to Grow Access to Proven Student Support Model for Chicago Students

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) and One Million Degrees (OMD), an organization that provides wraparound services to community college students, announce they are embarking on the second year of their expanded partnership pilot, which is expected to offer the One Million Degrees coaching, mentoring, and financial and professional development model to more than 1,000 City Colleges students this coming year.

The expanded program model was piloted last year at Olive-Harvey College on the city's Far South Side, and in the fall, will expand to Malcolm X College on the Near West Side. Through the expanded model, the One Million Degrees program accepts City Colleges students who meet its eligibility requirements automatically, thereby achieving greater reach. To be eligible for the expanded program, students must be new or returning after being out of CCC for one term or longer, enroll in 9 credits or more, be pursuing a degree or advanced certificate, and have at least 18 credits left to complete. The OMD Signature program, which requires City Colleges students to apply to OMD first, will continue to serve students at the other five City Colleges.

"Malcolm X College is thrilled to begin this expanded partnership with One Million Degrees," said Malcolm X College President David A. Sanders. "I have seen the phenomenal impact that this program has on enrollment and persistence through the first-year and can't wait to see it benefit far more Malcolm X students. This expansion is a meaningful step towards ensuring that our students are fully supported through to graduation."

The long-standing relationship between City Colleges and the research-proven OMD model has been shown to significantly boost graduation rates and economic mobility. The University of Chicago Inclusive Economy Lab finds that students who applied to the One Million Degrees program before enrolling were 70% more likely to enroll in college, 94% more likely to remain enrolled, and 73% more likely to earn a degree within three years and move directly into the workforce or pursue a four-year degree. OMD and CCC will continue to partner with the University of Chicago to evaluate and strengthen the new embedded model.

"Continuing to expand the proven success of the One Million Degrees and City Colleges partnership is crucial in supporting community college students and families across the city of Chicago," said Aneesh Sohoni, CEO, One Million Degrees. "Access to holistic supports throughout college is essential, and investments from City Colleges and our philanthropic partners is what makes this work possible."

Community college is a key vehicle for social and economic mobility for students in Chicago and across the country, especially for first-generation and low-income learners.

"Addressing the equity gap in student outcomes is a top priority for City Colleges," said City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado. "The expansion of our partnership with One Million Degrees will provide our students with the wraparound supports to help them find success in college and beyond."

One Million Degrees is the only organization operating in Illinois, and one of few across the country, to provide community college students with personal, academic, professional, and financial supports.

The expansion of the OMD program at City Colleges is made possible by more than $20 million in funds raised, including $5 million each from City Colleges and the Pritzker Foundation, as well as investments from One Million Degrees, PwC Charitable Foundation, Crown Family Philanthropies, A Better Chicago, the Finnegan Family Foundation, and JPMorgan Chase.

About City Colleges of Chicago

City Colleges of Chicago's vision is to be recognized as the city's most accessible higher education engine of socioeconomic mobility and racial equity – empowering all Chicagoans to take part in building a stronger and more just city. The community college system's more than 3,800 active faculty and staff serve more than 60,000 students annually at seven colleges and five satellite sites. Learn more: visit www.ccc.edu.

SOURCE One Million Degrees