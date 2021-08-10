City Dwellers Are Escaping to Serene Idaho and Creating a Property Gold Rush

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 30 years of building custom homes and luxury estates in Southern California, James David Custom Homes (JDCH) is expanding its operations and expertise into Idaho. Desirable for its strong economy and growing real estate market, JDCH brings superior housing development to Coeur d'Alene, Black Rock, Gozzer Ranch, Hayden, Sandpoint, Harrison, and surrounding areas.

James David Custom Homes

Gaining the freedom to branch out from city or urban living amidst the pandemic, homeowners sought rural areas, such as Idaho, for peace and adventure. Having turned many small towns into boomtowns, some remote workers have taken a liking to The Gem State.

"We have completed over 750 homes in Southern California since opening in 1990. We look forward to continuing our work in California, to provide the same level of service and quality to our current and new clients in Idaho,'' said James Lepak, President of JDCH. "The number of Idaho building permits in rural areas continues to climb, which indicates a need for custom construction companies, such as ourselves."

Setting up an office in Coeur d'Alene, JDCH is projecting to complete over 65 new home builds in Idaho over the next five years. Based on specs and land limitations, specialty home builds in rural areas will take anywhere from one to three years to complete. Many are seeking large plots of land or luxury ranches to transform into their personalized home and JDCH is honored to make their dreams a reality.

"Building a dream home is an exhilarating experience. The earlier homeowners get JDCH involved the better. It's critically important for us to team up with trusted architects and designers in the beginning stages of a project. As a team, we collaborate to provide a comprehensive set of plans with a realistic timeline and budget. We are with our clients every step of the way," comments James Lepak, President of JDCH.

Closely surrounded by Washington, Oregon, and California, Idaho is a short drive or private flight away from numerous major cities, making it an easy commute for those needing to return frequently. Composed of communities built on elegance and opportunity, Idaho is the ultimate destination for home builders and perfect location for JDCH's expansion.

About James David Custom Homes:



James David Custom Homes specializes in building custom homes and luxury estates in Southern California and Idaho. Not your typical general contractor, the team is made of master builders who carefully balance the development and the design of your new custom home. The highest standards are set for custom home building excellence and satisfied customer experience. James David Custom Homes' professionalism begins with a strong commitment to providing a custom experience throughout the entire process. For more information, please visit www.jamesdavidcustomhomes.com.

Media Contact:

Christia Brockman, Sunday Brunch Agency

[email protected]

Related Images

james-david-custom-homes.jpeg

James David Custom Homes

James David Custom Homes

SOURCE James David Custom Homes