CITY FURNITURE BRINGS YOUR DREAM HOME TO LIFE WITH CITY INTERIORS FREE DESIGN SERVICES

News provided by

CITY Furniture

09 Jun, 2023, 09:01 ET

Leading Florida furniture retailer provides complimentary design services with
one-on one personalization.

TAMARAC, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITY Furniture ("CITY" or "the Company"), a family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer, fine upholstery manufacturer, and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, is looking to wow their customers with one-on-one complimentary designer services, CITY Interiors. CITY Interiors provides customers with the opportunity to work one-on-one with its professional design experts to design their dream homes and living spaces.

Continue Reading
CITY Furniture Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITY Furniture)
CITY Furniture Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITY Furniture)

"CITY Furniture is already a popular destination for those seeking design inspiration and looking to change the way they live with beautiful home furnishings at incredible value," stated Andrew Koenig, CITY's CEO. "We have expert designers who know how to create spaces that fit all lifestyles and budgets, taking the guesswork out of how to best furnish their living spaces."

CITY Interiors helps customers bring their dream homes to life by providing free expert design services. These services are tailored to their customers' unique styles, spaces, and budgets, and take the guesswork out of interior design. From small updates to complete makeovers, CITY can help with any project. The design process, which is very quick and easy, begins with a consultation with one of CITY's design experts to review inspiration and goals. Once the customer has chosen a direction, the designer can help customers select the perfect furnishings from CITY's thousands of items that are available online and in-store, to create the perfect home or living space. From there, the designer will customize a plan and create a personal mood board, floorplans, color palettes, and furnishing selections to turn a vision into a reality. Customers can book a free appointment to meet one-on-one in-store or online and discover the difference a designer can make.

The CITY Interiors expert designers create hundreds of individualized designs each year and invite customers to shop from the company's robust e-commerce platform featuring the most popular styles in home retail.

In addition to offering free one-on-one design help and tailored product recommendations, CITY customers have access to a team of experts who are committed to making the design process as seamless as possible, ensuring that every detail is taken care of. After the initial design consultation, the team will manage the entire order, delivery, and installation to ensure that the customer's vision is brought to life.

With a commitment to personalized service and comprehensive support, CITY is the perfect partner for anyone looking to transform their home into a space that is both functional and beautiful. To discover the difference a designer can make, please visit: https://www.cityfurniture.com/services/city-interiors.

ABOUT CITY FURNITURE: CITY Furniture, a South-Florida-based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, operates over thirty showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as fourteen Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, please visit: http://www.cityfurniture.com.

SOURCE CITY Furniture

Also from this source

CITY FURNITURE PARTNERS WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY FOR EARTH DAY 2023 PROGRAM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.