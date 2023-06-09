CITY FURNITURE BRINGS YOUR DREAM HOME TO LIFE WITH CITY INTERIORS FREE DESIGN SERVICES

Leading Florida furniture retailer provides complimentary design services with

one-on one personalization.

TAMARAC, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITY Furniture ("CITY" or "the Company"), a family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer, fine upholstery manufacturer, and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, is looking to wow their customers with one-on-one complimentary designer services, CITY Interiors. CITY Interiors provides customers with the opportunity to work one-on-one with its professional design experts to design their dream homes and living spaces.

"CITY Furniture is already a popular destination for those seeking design inspiration and looking to change the way they live with beautiful home furnishings at incredible value," stated Andrew Koenig, CITY's CEO. "We have expert designers who know how to create spaces that fit all lifestyles and budgets, taking the guesswork out of how to best furnish their living spaces."

CITY Interiors helps customers bring their dream homes to life by providing free expert design services. These services are tailored to their customers' unique styles, spaces, and budgets, and take the guesswork out of interior design. From small updates to complete makeovers, CITY can help with any project. The design process, which is very quick and easy, begins with a consultation with one of CITY's design experts to review inspiration and goals. Once the customer has chosen a direction, the designer can help customers select the perfect furnishings from CITY's thousands of items that are available online and in-store, to create the perfect home or living space. From there, the designer will customize a plan and create a personal mood board, floorplans, color palettes, and furnishing selections to turn a vision into a reality. Customers can book a free appointment to meet one-on-one in-store or online and discover the difference a designer can make.

The CITY Interiors expert designers create hundreds of individualized designs each year and invite customers to shop from the company's robust e-commerce platform featuring the most popular styles in home retail.

In addition to offering free one-on-one design help and tailored product recommendations, CITY customers have access to a team of experts who are committed to making the design process as seamless as possible, ensuring that every detail is taken care of. After the initial design consultation, the team will manage the entire order, delivery, and installation to ensure that the customer's vision is brought to life.

With a commitment to personalized service and comprehensive support, CITY is the perfect partner for anyone looking to transform their home into a space that is both functional and beautiful. To discover the difference a designer can make, please visit: https://www.cityfurniture.com/services/city-interiors.

ABOUT CITY FURNITURE: CITY Furniture, a South-Florida-based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, operates over thirty showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as fourteen Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, please visit: http://www.cityfurniture.com.

