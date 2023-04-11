CITY FURNITURE PARTNERS WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY FOR EARTH DAY 2023 PROGRAM

Leading Florida furniture retailer provides customers with the opportunity to donate old, usable furniture to Habitat for Humanity throughout Broward and Palm Beach County on Earth Day Weekend, April 21-23, 2023

TAMARAC, Fla. , April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITY Furniture ("CITY" or "the Company"), a family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer, fine upholstery manufacturer, and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, , is excited to announce that they will again be taking bold action to reduce waste and support their local communities by partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Broward for the upcoming Earth Day 2023 Weekend Event on April 21 through April 23.

The inspiring Earth Day program will provide customers who make a furniture purchase at any of CITY's Broward/Palm Beach showrooms on April 21-23 with the opportunity to donate their pre-loved furniture to Habitat for Humanity. This will give customers an environmentally friendly way to discard of their older furniture, keeping it out of landfills. Last year alone, CITY Furniture saved over 50,000 pounds of furniture from landfills by donating customers' gently used furniture to Habitat for Humanity. The initiative encourages customers to make a positive impact on the environment while supporting those in need.

The Habitat for Humanity donation process is simple and convenient - after making a furniture purchase in-store, customers will be directed to fill out an intake form online to complete their donation. This year, CITY Furniture is enhancing their Earth Day event by involving CITY Moves, the company's professional furniture movers. After each purchase, CITY Moves, will call customers to confirm the donation details prior to their scheduled delivery date. During delivery of the new furniture, the movers will pack up, unpack, disassemble, and reassemble customers' furniture which CITY will then donate to Habitat for Humanity. Customers may request a tax donation receipt following the furniture pickup.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Habitat for Humanity for our Earth Day event," says CITY Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig. "Our goal is to not only provide our customers with high-quality furniture but also to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and environmental responsibility. We hope that this event will help us achieve our goal of being seen as the premiere 'green' furniture retailer in Florida."

CITY has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Broward for over a decade, sparing over 30 million pounds of furniture from landfills over the last 10 years. This partnership is a key component of CITY Furniture's overarching strategy to engage customers in their environmental initiatives. CITY is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 through offsetting their green delivery fleet, facilities, and large-scale recycling efforts.

In addition, CITY offers three exclusive FSC-certified collections - the Seattle Collection, the Chicago Collection, and the Bowery Collection - which offer stylish and high-quality furniture made with sustainable materials and practices. These FSC-certified collections are an excellent choice for sustainability-minded customers nationwide. Each piece in these collections is responsibly sourced, meaning that customers can purchase with confidence knowing their purchases are helping to do good. CITY Furniture is setting a new standard in sustainable furniture retail, leading the way towards a greener future. Their commitment to excellence and dedication to creating a better world is evident in each piece of furniture produced, making it a beautiful addition to any home. Additionally, CITY plants a tree through the Arbor Day Foundation for every piece of furniture sold from these collections. To date, CITY has planted over 10,000 trees through this initiative.

CITY's Earth Day Weekend Event is just one of its many ongoing initiatives in support of their commitment to leading "Green" change throughout the community, including an educational and interactive display about waste reduction at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. A large part of CITY's annual Corporate Responsibility Report is dedicated to the Company's eco-friendly business practices, most notably the 2040 Green Promise, which is a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality through green practices by 2040.

For information on how to work with CITY to donate gently used furniture to Habitat for Humanity, please click here: https://www.cityfurniture.com/company/city-cares/giving-pledge/habitat-for-humanity.

To shop CITY's sustainable collection, please visit their website here: https://www.cityfurniture.com/browse/buy-one-plant-one.

For a copy of this press release along with high resolution photos, please click here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ceo4thxefc8w47tky1hxp/h?dl=0&rlkey=286bf3swss1gsanhi5dt0jq2n

ABOUT CITY FURNITURE:

CITY Furniture, a South-Florida-based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, operates over twenty three showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as fourteen Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, please visit: www.cityfurniture.com

ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY:

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in South Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit www.habitat.org.

SOURCE CITY Furniture