CITY FURNITURE RAISES OVER $690,000 FOR THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

TAMARAC, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITY Furniture ("CITY" or "the Company"), a family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer, fine upholstery manufacturer, and one of America's Top 100 furniture retailers, is proud to announce that it has raised an impressive $691,987 for the American Heart Association (AHA) this year. This remarkable achievement surpasses CITY's initial pledge to raise $650,000 through CITY's 5% Giving Pledge.

From left to right: Dave Francis, Chief Strategy Officer of CITY; Sabine Delouche, American Heart Association representative; and youth hockey players from the Panthers IceDen.

Leading the charge for CITY's heart-healthy initiatives is Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture, alongside his wife Deana. As Chairs of the 2024 Broward Heart Ball, they have been at the forefront of encouraging healthy lifestyle choices, such as eating well, exercising, and monitoring blood pressure.

"CITY Furniture's commitment to fighting heart disease is embedded in our DNA. For over 7 years, our fundraising efforts have empowered communities to take action and embrace heart-healthy living," said Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture. "Together with the AHA, our associates, and customers, we will continue to champion heart health and make a positive impact on our community."

CITY Furniture's efforts to support the AHA included inviting associates and customers to join them in raising crucial funds and awareness for heart health. As part of this campaign, CITY encouraged customers to "Test Rest" a mattress in any of its showrooms. For each test, CITY donated to the AHA and rewarded customers with a gift card.

Expanding their reach across Florida, from Miami to Vero Beach and into Southwest and Central Florida, CITY's initiatives have made and continue to make a significant impact:

Distributed heart-healthy food resources to 150,000 individuals at Mobile School Pantry and the Miami Dade College Pantry.

Shared "Healthy Starts at Home" resources with 12,000 individuals.

Provided 177 infant CPR Kits, 90 blood pressure monitors and 50 New Mom Kits (includes both infant CPR kits and blood pressure monitors) for expecting families and high risk mothers.

Donated 23 life-saving CPR and First Aid Anywhere Kits to United Way Houses, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, and the Girls Scouts of Tropical Florida.

Donated 30 individual CPR Anytime kits and a stiped for an AED to the Girls Scouts of Tropical Florida

Over 254,000 Lives impacted!

"CITY Furniture is committed to promoting heart health, supporting initiatives, and making a positive impact right here in South Florida," said Marisol Garcia, Executive Director for the American Heart Association's Greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale market. "We are grateful for the teams unwavering support through lifesaving donations and awareness campaigns. Together we are striving to create a healthier tomorrow."

Additionally, CITY partnered with Florida Panthers and AHA to host a "Heart Dash" event at Amerant Bank Arena, promoting CPR training and heart health. During the event, local youth hockey players participated in a Heart Dash, showcasing their commitment to heart health awareness through physical activity on the ice. CITY also donated a CPR kit to the Panthers IceDen equipping young athletes with essential CPR skills to potentially save lives in cardiac emergencies.

All of these initiatives are part of CITY Furniture's 5% Giving Pledge, which dedicates a minimum of five percent of net profits annually to building stronger communities.

Celebrating 100 years of saving lives nationwide, the AHA unites communities to honor those touched by heart disease and raise awareness and funds for a world without heart disease. CITY's partnership and Mr. Koenig's involvement with the AHA honors CITY's founder, Kevin Koenig, who lost his life to heart disease, and benefits the local community through awareness around heart health education.

To learn more about CITY's "Test Rest" initiative and its support of the AHA through CITY's 5% Giving Pledge, please visit: https://www.cityfurniture.com/company/city-cares

ABOUT CITY FURNITURE:

CITY Furniture, a South-Florida-based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, operates over thirty showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as fourteen Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, please visit: www.cityfurniture.com.

