CITY Furniture Recognized as Transparency Certified™

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Global, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, announced today that it has recognized CITY Furniture as Transparency Certified™.

Transparency Global certifies companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency, measured by six elements: Transparency Benchmarks, Terms, Accountability, Cost, Truth and Trust. With over a decade of research, Transparency Global has found these foundational pillars as the top contributing factors for brand loyalty, enhanced culture, and performance.

Known as South Florida's premier furniture store, CITY Furniture, operates over 21 showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as 14 Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee.

"CITY's whole philosophy and approach to business is founded in transparency," said Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture. "We pride ourselves on being open, honest, and transparent with our customers, our team members, our suppliers, and our business partners. Being recognized as a Certified Transparent Company affirms our belief that transparency builds trust and trust builds better business."

About Transparency Global

Transparency Global operates a digital platform accelerating the world's adoption of Transparency. The platform includes certifications, rankings, research, education, and surveys. Transparency Global certifies companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency analyzing over 55,000 globally traded public companies creating the world's largest Transparency database of both public and private companies.

ABOUT CITY FURNITURE:

CITY Furniture, a South-Florida based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America's Top 100 furniture retailers, operates over 21 showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as 14 Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, please visit: www.cityfurniture.com.

