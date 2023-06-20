City Labs Unveils New Tritium-Based Technology to Power Future NASA Missions

City Labs' next-generation prototype device marks a significant milestone in advancing nuclear micropower solutions.

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Labs, a leading Miami, Florida-based manufacturer of tritium power sources, is proud to announce the successful completion of a two-year effort that has culminated in the delivery of a next-generation tritium-based space power source to researchers at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This achievement embodies City Labs' commitment to pioneering advancements in nuclear micropower solutions.

City Labs

The delivery of this prototype not only highlights NASA's keen interest in micropower sources but also acknowledges their confidence in CityLabs as a pioneering force in delivering micropower capabilities for space-based missions to the lunar surface and beyond. City Labs is honored for the opportunity to demonstrate their technology and contribute to the ongoing national and global endeavor to establish a continuous presence in space.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with the delivery of this prototype device," said Peter Cabauy, CEO/Founder of City Labs. "The team at City Labs is excited to work collaboratively with NASA and the space industry to continue to deliver innovative capabilities and power solutions. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to current space science priorities and advance the technological capabilities for scientific exploration in future robotic and manned space missions."

The newly developed tritium-based power source is a collaborative effort between the talented team at City Labs and its many partners across the United States, leveraging diverse expertise to achieve groundbreaking innovation at the forefront of micro power sources.

About City Labs

City Labs, Inc. is a Florida-based corporation specializing in designing, developing, and manufacturing ultra-low power, long-life (20+ years) tritium-powered nuclear batteries. These batteries are primarily used to power microelectronics, sensors, and other devices employed in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial sectors. City Labs has a regulatory-licensed R&D/manufacturing facility located in Miami, Florida. Learn more about City Labs at https://citylabs.net/ .

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Johann Hernandez

305-909-7593 x108

[email protected]

SOURCE City Labs