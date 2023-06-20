City Labs Unveils New Tritium-Based Technology to Power Future NASA Missions

News provided by

City Labs

20 Jun, 2023, 08:52 ET

City Labs' next-generation prototype device marks a significant milestone in advancing nuclear micropower solutions.

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Labs, a leading Miami, Florida-based manufacturer of tritium power sources, is proud to announce the successful completion of a two-year effort that has culminated in the delivery of a next-generation tritium-based space power source to researchers at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This achievement embodies City Labs' commitment to pioneering advancements in nuclear micropower solutions.

Continue Reading
City Labs
City Labs

The delivery of this prototype not only highlights NASA's keen interest in micropower sources but also acknowledges their confidence in CityLabs as a pioneering force in delivering micropower capabilities for space-based missions to the lunar surface and beyond. City Labs is honored for the opportunity to demonstrate their technology and contribute to the ongoing national and global endeavor to establish a continuous presence in space.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with the delivery of this prototype device," said Peter Cabauy, CEO/Founder of City Labs. "The team at City Labs is excited to work collaboratively with NASA and the space industry to continue to deliver innovative capabilities and power solutions. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to current space science priorities and advance the technological capabilities for scientific exploration in future robotic and manned space missions."

The newly developed tritium-based power source is a collaborative effort between the talented team at City Labs and its many partners across the United States, leveraging diverse expertise to achieve groundbreaking innovation at the forefront of micro power sources.

About City Labs

City Labs, Inc. is a Florida-based corporation specializing in designing, developing, and manufacturing ultra-low power, long-life (20+ years) tritium-powered nuclear batteries. These batteries are primarily used to power microelectronics, sensors, and other devices employed in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial sectors. City Labs has a regulatory-licensed R&D/manufacturing facility located in Miami, Florida. Learn more about City Labs at https://citylabs.net/.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Johann Hernandez
305-909-7593 x108
[email protected]

SOURCE City Labs

Also from this source

City Labs Awarded U.S. Space Force SBIR D2P2 Contract

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.